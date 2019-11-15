Global Sensor-based Gun Systems Market 2019 Share, Size, Growth Rate by Market Current Strategy, Top Most Players, and Regional Segmentation by Forecast to 2025

Global “Sensor-based Gun Systems Market” report provides an overview of the industry consisting of definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. The report also sorts the Sensor-based Gun Systems market as per product types and application sections and studies the individual growth of each segment. Various Sensor-based Gun Systems industry leading players are studied with respect to their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, price, cost, and revenue.

Armatix

DoDaaM Systems

Hanwha Techwin

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems

Saab

TrackingPoint

Adunok

Kalyani Group

Sensor-based gun systems are feasible as well as economical for the areas of strategic importance. Automatic gun targeting systems can use both active infrared (IR) or passive IR (PIR) sensors for target detection.Sensor-based turret guns or sentry gun systems occupied majority share in the market. These guns are operated from a location that enables protection and improved visibility to the personnel, which has increased their preference among the defense forces. The use of sensors in these gun systems allows the replacement of human counterparts in demilitarized areas, as these can independently aim and fire at targets. Owing to the growing concern for securing international borders, many countries are developing innovative unmanned systems, which will increase the procurement of such sensor-based turret guns during the forecast period.EMEA dominated the market and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. The constantly increasing terrorist activities in the Middle East has propelled several European countries to secure their international borders to counter illegal civilian migrations. The use of sensor-based turret guns is anticipated to play a significant role in improving the deterrence potential of the joint forces in the region. Also, with many countries tightening their border protection, the use of sensor-based turret guns will increase drastically over the forecast period.The global Sensor-based Gun Systems market was xx million US$ in 2018 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.

