Global SerDes Market 2020 Overview Along with Competitive Landscape, Company Profiles with Product Details and Competitors and Forecast 2023

By Joann Wilson on December 4, 2019

Global SerDes Market 2024 Research Report provide in-depth study of the present state of the Industry. Initially, the report shows a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, types and industry chain structure. The SerDes Market study is provided for the worldwide market including growth history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions development status.

A SerDes (Serializer/ Desrializer) is a device used to transmit and receive data over the serial link. The SerDes can be either a stand-alone device or, in most cases, an IP core integrated into a serial bus controller or an ASIC. In essence, a SerDes is a serial transceiver which converts parallel data into a serial data stream on the transmitter side and converts the serial data back to parallel on the receiver side.
The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant productâs types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market. Looking to the future years, the slow downward price trend in recent years will maintain. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.
The industry is expected to remain innovation-led, with frequent acquisitions and strategic alliances adopted as the key strategies by the players to increase their industry presence. Market stays in mature period with a clear concentration. Meanwhile, optimize product mix and further develop value-added capabilities to maximize margins. Manufacturers can take advantage of this situation by reinforcing their production units and supply-chains to avoid any delay in production turn-around-times (TAT) and supply-lead-times.
Significant and lasting barriers make entry into this market difficult. These barriers include, but are not limited to: (i) product development costs; (ii) capital requirements; (iii) intellectual property rights; (iv) regulatory requirement; and (v) Transitionsâ unfair methods of competition.
Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. Even so, the market is intensely competitive .The study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Texas Instruments

  • Maxim Integrated
  • ON Semiconductor
  • NXP
  • STMicroelectronics
  • Avago (Broadcom)
  • ROHM Semiconductor
  • Cypress
  • Intesil (Renesas)
  • Semtech
  • Vitesse (Microsemi)
  • Faraday Technology

    SerDes Market by Types

  • Stand-Alone SerDes
  • SerDes IP Core

    SerDes Market by Applications

  • Optical Fiber Communication
  • Consumer Electronics
  • Automotive
  • Datacenter and Cloud Computing
  • Others

    This report also splits the market by region:

    Americas- United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

    Detailed TOC of Global SerDes Market Growth 2019-2024

    1 Scope of the Report

    1.1 Market Introduction

    1.2 Research Objectives

    1.3 Years Considered

    1.4 Market Research Methodology

    1.5 Economic Indicators

    1.6 Currency Considered

    2 Executive Summary

    2.1 World Market Overview

    2.2 SerDes Segment by Type

    2.3 SerDes Consumption by Type

    2.4 SerDes Segment by Application

    2.5 SerDes Consumption by Application

    3 Global SerDes by Players

    3.1 Global SerDes Sales Market Share by Players

    3.2 Global SerDes Revenue Market Share by Players

    3.4 Global SerDes Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players

    3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

    4 SerDes by Regions

    4.1 SerDes by Regions

    4.2 Americas SerDes Consumption Growth

    4.3 APAC SerDes Consumption Growth

    4.4 Europe SerDes Consumption Growth

    4.5 Middle East & Africa SerDes Consumption Growth

    9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

    9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

    9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

    9.3 Market Trends

    10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

    10.1 Sales Channel

    10.1.1 Direct Channels

    10.1.2 Indirect Channels

    10.2 SerDes Distributors

    10.3 SerDes Customer

    And Many More……………

    No. of pages: 167

