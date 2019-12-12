Global Serial Device Server Market Segmentation along with Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies, Factors Contributing to Growth and Forecast 2023

Serial Device Server Market report presents a complete overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of market, by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.
A serial port server, also called a serial server or port redirector, is a device that transfers data between a computer serial port (COM port) and an Ethernet local area network (LAN). This makes it possible to use Ethernet in place of serial cables, minimizing workstation clutter and also allowing serial devices to be placed far away from the computers with which they are used.
Taiwan has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in Serial Device Server market, while the China is the second sales volume market for Serial Device Server in 2017.
In the industry, Moxa profits most in 2017 and recent years, while Digi International and Advantech ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them is 17.07%, 13.82% and 6.19% in 2017.The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy.
Nowadays, there are many types of Serial Device Server, including 1-port Serial Device Server, 2-port Serial Device Server, 4-port Serial Device Server, 8-port Serial Device Server, 16-port Serial Device Server, etc. And 1-port Serial Device Server is the main type for Serial Device Server, and the 1-port Serial Device Server reached a sales volume of approximately 1077.32 K Unit in 2017, with 40.01% of global sales revenue.
Serial Device Server technology is very mature now, and new enterprises can not surpass existing famous brands on reputation or design in the short term. So, the study group recommends the new entrants need to be considered carefully before enter into this field.
This report also splits the market by region:
Americas- United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries
No. of pages: 163
