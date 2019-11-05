 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Serverless Computing Market Growth Analysis 2019 to Share Key Aspects of the Industry with the details of Influence Factors Forecast to 2025

By Joann Wilson on November 5, 2019

Serverless

The Global “Serverless Computing Market” report 2019 provides complete market estimation of market overview, SWOT analysis, strategies and market revenue during the forecast period. The Serverless Computing market report has been segmented based on types, applications, component and regions. The research process involved various factors, competitive analysis, present and historical data, upcoming trends and technologies.

About Serverless Computing Market:

  • Serverless computing is a cloud-computing execution model in which the cloud provider acts as the server, dynamically managing the allocation of machine resources. Pricing is based on the actual amount of resources consumed by an application, rather than on pre-purchased units of capacity. It is a form of utility computing.
  • Among regions, North America is estimated to account for the largest market share in the serverless computing market in 2018. North American countries are early adopters of the serverless computing technology. Some of the major vendors operating in this region are Microsoft (US), AWS (US), Google (US), and IBM (US). It is the most developed market in terms of cloud adoption, due to various factors such as standard regulations, advanced IT infrastructure, the presence of a large number of enterprises, and availability of technical expertise.
  • In 2018, the global Serverless Computing market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.This report focuses on the global Serverless Computing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Serverless Computing development in United States, Europe and China.

    Top Key Manufacturers in Worldwide Serverless Computing Market Are:

  • Amazon Web Services (AWS)
  • Google
  • IBM
  • Microsoft
  • Oracle
  • CA Technologies
  • Rackspace
  • Alibaba
  • Tibco Software
  • Platform9
  • Syncano
  • NTT Data
  • Joyent
  • Iron.io
  • Stdlib
  • Realm
  • Galactic Fog Ip Inc
  • Modubiz
  • Tarams Software Technologies
  • Snyk
  • Dynatrace
  • Fiorano Software
  • Manjrasoft
  • Sixsq
  • Twistlock

    In this study, The Years Considered to Estimate the Market Size of Serverless Computing:

    • History Year: 2014 – 2018
    • Base Year: 2018
    • Estimated Year: 2019
    • Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

    Serverless Computing Market Report Segment by Types:

  • Private Cloud
  • Public Cloud

    Serverless Computing Market Report Segmented by Application:

  • BFSI
  • Telecommunications and IT
  • Retail and eCommerce
  • Healthcare and Life Sciences
  • Government and Public Sector
  • Manufacturing
  • Media and Entertainment
  • Others

    Geographical Segmentation:

    Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of RAID Card in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)
    • South America (Brazil etc.)
    • Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

    Case Study of Global Serverless Computing Market Report is as Follows:

    • Breakdown and planning of Serverless Computing Market based on status, value and market size
    • To present the top Serverless Computing players, their company profiles, product portfolio, market share, and revenue analysis
    • Top regions of Serverless Computing, SWOT analysis, opportunities and threats to market development are explained
    • To examine the different application, product types, market value, and producing capacity
    • Flashlight the business potential, import-export status, production, and expenditure analysis
    • The mergers & properties, probability analysis, and analyst views and opinions are given
    • Market value, consumption forecast and volume forecast from 2019-2025
    • Serverless Computing industry chain structure, manufacturing base, raw material cost, and marketing channel analysis is covered
    • Presents strategic recommendations to the new Serverless Computing participants
    • Company profiles, strategies, mergers & acquisitions, financial status, and feasibility analysis are described

    Serverless Computing Market Report Contains Following Points in TOC:

    Chapter 1: Serverless Computing Market Product Overview, Market Segment, Size, Sales, Growth Rate, Price by Type

    Chapter 2: Global Serverless Computing Market Competition, Sales, Price, Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types, and Trends by Company

    Chapter 3: Serverless Computing Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors, Product Category, Applications and Specifications, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

    Chapter 4: Serverless Computing Market Status, Size, CAGR, Revenue, Price, Gross Margin and Outlook by Regions

    Chapter 5: Serverless Computing Market Sales, and Share Segment by Application/End Users

    Chapter 6: Global Serverless Computing Market Sales, Revenue, Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

    Chapter 7: Serverless Computing Upstream Raw Materials, Price, Key Suppliers, Cost Structure, Manufacturing Expenses, Industrial Chain Analysis

    Chapter 8: Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors

    Chapter 9: Research Findings and Conclusion

