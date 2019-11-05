Global Serverless Computing Market Growth Analysis 2019 to Share Key Aspects of the Industry with the details of Influence Factors Forecast to 2025

The Global “Serverless Computing Market” report 2019 provides complete market estimation of market overview, SWOT analysis, strategies and market revenue during the forecast period. The Serverless Computing market report has been segmented based on types, applications, component and regions. The research process involved various factors, competitive analysis, present and historical data, upcoming trends and technologies.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14475278

About Serverless Computing Market:

Serverless computing is a cloud-computing execution model in which the cloud provider acts as the server, dynamically managing the allocation of machine resources. Pricing is based on the actual amount of resources consumed by an application, rather than on pre-purchased units of capacity. It is a form of utility computing.

Among regions, North America is estimated to account for the largest market share in the serverless computing market in 2018. North American countries are early adopters of the serverless computing technology. Some of the major vendors operating in this region are Microsoft (US), AWS (US), Google (US), and IBM (US). It is the most developed market in terms of cloud adoption, due to various factors such as standard regulations, advanced IT infrastructure, the presence of a large number of enterprises, and availability of technical expertise.

In 2018, the global Serverless Computing market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.This report focuses on the global Serverless Computing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Serverless Computing development in United States, Europe and China. Top Key Manufacturers in Worldwide Serverless Computing Market Are:

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Google

IBM

Microsoft

Oracle

CA Technologies

Rackspace

Alibaba

Tibco Software

Platform9

Syncano

NTT Data

Joyent

Iron.io

Stdlib

Realm

Galactic Fog Ip Inc

Modubiz

Tarams Software Technologies

Snyk

Dynatrace

Fiorano Software

Manjrasoft

Sixsq

Twistlock In this study, The Years Considered to Estimate the Market Size of Serverless Computing: History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025 For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14475278 Serverless Computing Market Report Segment by Types:

Private Cloud

Public Cloud Serverless Computing Market Report Segmented by Application:

BFSI

Telecommunications and IT

Retail and eCommerce

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Government and Public Sector

Manufacturing

Media and Entertainment