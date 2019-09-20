 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Market 2019: Size, Development, Manufactures, Growth, Key Factors and Forecast- 2024

By Joann Wilson on September 20, 2019

Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing

Global “Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Market” report gives comprehensive analysis of current state of the Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing industry as well as the competitive landscape, including wide-ranging key players, product scope, type and applications and essential Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing market statistics for projecting growth worldwide during years 2019 – 2024.

About Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing:

Shale gas is natural gas that is found trapped within shale formations. Shale gas has become an increasingly important source of natural gas in the United States since the start of this century, and interest has spread to potential gas shales in the rest of the worldHydraulic fracturing is a well stimulation technique in which rock is fractured by a pressurized liquid. The process involves the high-pressure injection of ‘fracking fluid’ (primarily water, containing sand or other proppants suspended with the aid of thickening agents) into a wellbore to create cracks in the deep-rock formations through which natural gas, petroleum, and brine will flow more freely. In the report, production unit: bcf=billion cubic feet. Price unit: USD/Mcf=USD per thousand cubic feet.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing capacity, production, value, price and market share of Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing in global market.

Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Market Manufactures:

  • xxonMobil
  • Range Resources
  • EQT
  • Chesapeake Energy
  • Chevron
  • Rice Energy
  • CONSOL Energy
  • EOG Resources
  • Anadarko Petroleum
  • Occidental Petroleum
  • Devon Energy
  • Marathon Oil
  • BHP Billiton
  • Yacimientos Petroleiferos Fiscales
  • CNPC
  • Sinopec

  • Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Market Types:

  • Type I
  • Type II

    Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Market Applications:

  • Residents
  • Industrial
  • Electric Power
  • Other

    The study objectives are:

    • To analyze and research the global Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;
    • To focus on the key Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.
    • To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
    • To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
    • To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
    • To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
    • To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

    Scope of Report:

  • Now shale gas is widely reserved underground. USA, China, Canada, Argentina and Mexica have big reserves. But due to the limitation of technology, USA becomes the most main manufacturing country in the world, taking 83.45% of the global production. With the process of the shale gas hydraulic fracturing in other countries such as China, Canada and Argentina, and the more attention on shale gas, China, Canada and Argentina gradually began to produce shale gas. Thanks to the cheap price and the huge reserves in the world, more and more countries star to pay attention on shale gas, for example that Mexico began to produce shale gas on its own and the Mexico company PEMEX has invested much money on exploration and production about shale gas.
  • Because USA is the first and biggest country to produce shale gas in the world, there are plenty of America manufacturers such as ExxonMobil, Range Resources, EQT, Chesapeake Energy, Chevron and Rice Energy. In Argentina, Yacimientos Petroleiferos Fiscales is the main manufacturer, in China CNPC and Sinopec are the main manufacturers
  • Shale gas is virtually natural gas and can be applied into residents, industrial and electric power. Industrial and electric power is the two main application, taking 34.49% and 34.25% of the total production respectively in 2016. Application in residents is also an important part of shale gas, in 2016, around 20.59% of the global production is consumed by residents.
  • The worldwide market for Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.2% over the next five years, will reach 48700 million US$ in 2024, from 39700 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    No.of Pages: 139

    TOC of Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Market:

    1 Study Coverage

    1.1 Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Product

    1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

    1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

    1.4 Market by Type

    1.5 Market by Application

    2 Executive Summary

    2.1 Global Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Production

    2.2 Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2024

    2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

    2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

    2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

    4 Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Production by Regions

    4.1 United States

    4.2 Europe

    4.3 China

    4.4 Japan

    4.5 Other Regions

    6 Market Size by Type

    6.1 Global Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Breakdown Dada by Type

    6.2 Global Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Revenue by Type

    6.3 Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Price by Type

    7 Market Size by Application

    7.1 Overview

    7.2 Global Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Breakdown Dada by Application

    7.2.1 Global Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Consumption by Application

    7.2.2 Global Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Consumption Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

    8 Manufacturers Profiles

    8.1 Company Description

    8.2 Capacity, Production and Value of Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing

    8.3 Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Product Description

    Continued..

