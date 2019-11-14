 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Market – Detailed Analysis of Current Industry by Size, Manufactures, Types and Forecast to 2024

By Joann Wilson on November 14, 2019

Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing

Global “Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Marketoffers comprehensive analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

  • xxonMobil
  • Range Resources
  • EQT
  • Chesapeake Energy
  • Chevron
  • Rice Energy
  • CONSOL Energy
  • EOG Resources
  • Anadarko Petroleum
  • Occidental Petroleum
  • Devon Energy
  • Marathon Oil
  • BHP Billiton
  • Yacimientos Petroleiferos Fiscales
  • CNPC
  • Sinopec

  • The report provides a basic overview of the Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing industry including definitions, classifications, Applications and industry chain structure. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2019 through 2024. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

    Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Market Types:

  • Type I
  • Type II

    Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Market Applications:

  • Residents
  • Industrial
  • Electric Power
  • Other

    Finally, the Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing market report gives detail insight of sales channel, distributors, traders and dealers, sales channel, direct marketing, indirect marketing, marketing channel future trend, distributors, traders and dealers, research findings and conclusion, appendix, methodology, analyst introduction, data source.

    In a word, the Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing market report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

    Scope of Report:

  • Now shale gas is widely reserved underground. USA, China, Canada, Argentina and Mexica have big reserves. But due to the limitation of technology, USA becomes the most main manufacturing country in the world, taking 83.45% of the global production. With the process of the shale gas hydraulic fracturing in other countries such as China, Canada and Argentina, and the more attention on shale gas, China, Canada and Argentina gradually began to produce shale gas. Thanks to the cheap price and the huge reserves in the world, more and more countries star to pay attention on shale gas, for example that Mexico began to produce shale gas on its own and the Mexico company PEMEX has invested much money on exploration and production about shale gas.
  • Because USA is the first and biggest country to produce shale gas in the world, there are plenty of America manufacturers such as ExxonMobil, Range Resources, EQT, Chesapeake Energy, Chevron and Rice Energy. In Argentina, Yacimientos Petroleiferos Fiscales is the main manufacturer, in China CNPC and Sinopec are the main manufacturers
  • Shale gas is virtually natural gas and can be applied into residents, industrial and electric power. Industrial and electric power is the two main application, taking 34.49% and 34.25% of the total production respectively in 2016. Application in residents is also an important part of shale gas, in 2016, around 20.59% of the global production is consumed by residents.
  • The worldwide market for Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.2% over the next five years, will reach 48700 million US$ in 2024, from 39700 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    No.of Pages: 139

    1 Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

