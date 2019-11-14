 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Ship Radar Market 2019 Size Growth Factors, Forecast Research Report to 2024

By Joann Wilson on November 14, 2019

Ship Radar

Global “Ship Radar Marketoffers comprehensive analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the Ship Radar in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Ship Radar Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

  • Furuno
  • Navico
  • JRC (Alphatron Marine)
  • Garmin
  • SAM Electronics
  • Transas Marine International
  • Raymarine
  • Raytheon
  • Sperry Marine
  • TOKIO KEIKI
  • GEM Elettronica
  • Rutter Inc
  • Kelvin Hughes
  • Koden Electronics
  • Kongsberg Maritime

    The report provides a basic overview of the Ship Radar industry including definitions, classifications, Applications and industry chain structure. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2019 through 2024. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

    Ship Radar Market Types:

  • S-band
  • X-band
  • Others

    Ship Radar Market Applications:

  • Yacht/Recreational Boat
  • Merchant Marine
  • Fishing Vessel
  • Military Naval

    Finally, the Ship Radar market report gives detail insight of sales channel, distributors, traders and dealers, sales channel, direct marketing, indirect marketing, marketing channel future trend, distributors, traders and dealers, research findings and conclusion, appendix, methodology, analyst introduction, data source.

    In a word, the Ship Radar market report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

    Scope of Report:

  • The market for Ship Radar is fragmented with players such as Furuno, Navico, JRC (Alphatron Marine), Garmin, SAM Electronics and so on. Top 4 companies occupy 65% market share in 2016. Japan owns major production and biggest export market in the world. Market stays in mature period with a clear concentration. There hardly to have obvious technology breakthrough except deeper system function integration.
  • With Continuous rise in demand for global marine transportation vessel manufacturing and global military naval power requirement from eastern pacific and North America, this demand could counteract the negative influence from global economic trend in some distance.
  • The worldwide market for Ship Radar is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Ship Radar in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    No.of Pages: 139

