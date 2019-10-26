Global Short-arc Xenon Lamps Market – Detailed Analysis of Current Industry by Size, Manufactures, Types and Forecast to 2024

Global "Short-arc Xenon Lamps Market" Report

About Short-arc Xenon Lamps

This report studies the Short-arc Xenon Lamps market, A Short-arc Xenon Lamps is a highly specialized type of gas discharge lamp, an electric light that produces light by passing electricity through ionized xenon gas at high pressure. It produces a bright white light that closely mimics natural sunlight, which extends its applications into the film, and daylight simulation industries. Xenon arc lamps are used in movie projectors in theaters, in searchlights, and for, as mentioned previously, specialized uses in industry and research to simulate sunlight, often for product testing.

Short-arc Xenon Lamps Market Key Players:

OSRAM

Philips

USHIO

Advanced Specialty Lighting

Caiz Optronics

LUXTEL

Short-arc Xenon Lamps Market Types:

?500W

500-5000W

?5000W Short-arc Xenon Lamps Market Applications:

Cinema Projectors

Solar Simulation

The technical barriers of Short-arc Xenon Lamps are relatively high, resulting in high level concentration degree. The key companies in Short-arc Xenon Lamps market are USHIO, OSRAM, Philips, Advanced Specialty Lighting, etc. The enterprises are concentrated in North America and Europe. North America is the largest production area, occupied about 53.39% production in 2016.

According to applications, Short-arc Xenon Lamps is used in Cinema Projectors, Solar Simulation, etc. In 2017, Short-arc Xenon Lamps for Cinema Projectors occupied more than 69% of total amount.

According to types, Short-arc Xenon Lamps is split into ?500W, 500-5000W, ?5000W, most manufacturers in the report can supply all size product. 500-5000W is the largest market with the share of 72.38% in 2017.

The worldwide market for Short-arc Xenon Lamps is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 0.8% over the next five years, will reach 260 million US$ in 2024, from 250 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.