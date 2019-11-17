Global SiC and GaN Power Devices Market 2019 Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin, Industry Analysis and Forecast by 2023

The report outlines the competitive framework of the “SiC & GaN Power Devices Market” industry detailing the SWOT analysis and market share dominance of the prominent players. Global SiC & GaN Power Devices Market Report has released a new research Analysis & forecast 2019-2024 comprehensive of one or more factors covering regional opportunities, application landscape, product demand trends, and end-use portfolio of the industry over the forecast timeframe

Wide-bandgap semiconductors (WBG or WBGS) are semiconductor materials which have a relatively large band gap compared to typical semiconductors. Silicon Carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN) Power Devices are the mainly used Wide-bandgap semiconductors materials.

Infineon is the largest production Cmpany for SiC & GaN Power Devices, with a production value market share nearly 49.01% in 2016.

SiC & GaN Power Devices used in industry including Consumer Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, Industrial Use and Others. Report data showed that 34.05% of the SiC & GaN Power Devices market demand in Industrial Use, 28.76% in Consumer Electronics in 2016.

There are two kinds of SiC & GaN Power Devices, which are SiC and GaN Power Devices. SiC Power Devices is important in the SiC & GaN Power Devices, with a production revenue market share nearly 91.40% in 2016.

Briefly speaking, in the next few years, SiC & GaN Power Devices industry will be a rapid development industry. Sales of SiC & GaN Power Devices have brought a lot of opportunities, there will more companies enter into this industry, especially in developing countries.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Infineon

Rohm

Mitsubishi

STMicro

Fuji

Toshiba

Microsemi

United Silicon Carbide Inc.

GeneSic

Efficient Power Conversion (EPC)

GaN Systems

VisIC Technologies LTD SiC & GaN Power Devices Market by Types

GaN

SiC SiC & GaN Power Devices Market by Applications

Consumer Electronics

Automotive & Transportation

Industrial Use