Global SiC Substrates Market 2019 Driving Factors, Industry Analysis, Investment Feasibility and Trends, Outlook -2023

Silicon carbide (SiC), also known as carborundum, is a compound of silicon and carbon with chemical formula SiC. Silicon carbide is a semiconductor, which can be doped n-type by nitrogen or phosphorus and p-type by beryllium, boron, aluminium, or gallium. Metallic conductivity has been achieved by heavy doping with boron, aluminium or nitrogen.SiC Substrates is a semiconductor material with unique electrical properties and excellent thermal properties , compared to silicon wafer and gallium arsenide wafer , SiC is more suitable for high temperatureand high power device .SiC Substrates can be supplied in diameter 2 inch , both 4-H or 6-H polytype N-type , Nitrogent doped , and Si face polished. It can be used in GaN epitaxy device, Optoelectronic device, High frequency device, High power device, High temperature device, Light emitting diodes.
Currently, the global SiC wafer market is expensive, but still in short supply, high raw material costs 40 percent more than the price of silicon carbide semiconductor device, silicon carbide wafer price has become the bottleneck of the third-generation semiconductor industry. Thus, using the most advanced SiC crystal growth technology to achieve large-scale production, reduce production costs of silicon carbide wafers, will promote the rapid development of the third generation of the semiconductor industry, expanding market demand.
With SiC crystal growth and device fabrication technology to further improve the technology. The next few years a variety of SiC power electronic devices will get greater improvements in yield, reliability and price. To enter the stage of full promotion applications. This is likely to lead to a new power electronics technology revolution. Thus, the birth and development of SiC power electronic devices is a revolutionary progress in power electronics technology
The main application areas of silicon carbide wafers with LED solid-state lighting and high-frequency devices, the future of mobile phones and laptop backlight market will provide tremendous growth in demand for silicon carbide
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:
SiC Substrates Market by Types
SiC Substrates Market by Applications
This report also splits the market by region:
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
- Brazil
- APAC
- China
- Japan
- Korea
- ………………
