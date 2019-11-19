Global Silage Corn Seed Market Forecasts (2019-2023) With Industry Chain Structure, Competitive Landscape, New Projects and Investment Analysis.

Global “Silage Corn Seed Market”2024 Research Report provide in-depth study of the present state of the Industry. Initially, the report shows a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, types and industry chain structure. The Silage Corn Seed Market study is provided for the worldwide market including growth history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions development status.

Get a sample copy of the report at :- https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13847475

Silage is fermented, high-moisture stored fodder which can be fed to cattle, sheep and other such ruminants (cud-chewing animals) or used as a biofuel feedstock for anaerobic digesters. It is fermented and stored in a process called ensilage, ensiling or silaging, and is usually made from grass crops, including maize, sorghum or other cereals, using the entire green plant (not just the grain).

The global Silage Corn Seed industry has a rather high concentration. The major manufacturers are concentrated in USA, China, Europe and Global Other, such as DuPont Pioneer, Monsanto, Syngenta, KWS and Limagrain. At present, DuPont Pioneer is the world leader, holding 26.36% production market share in 2016.The global consumption of Silage Corn Seed increases from 875.45 K MT in 2012 to 1070.06 K MT in 2016, at a CAGR of more than 5.15%. In 2016, the global Silage Corn Seed consumption market is led by USA and USA is the largest region consumption market, accounting for about 54.65% of global consumption of Silage Corn Seed. Silage Corn Seed downstream is wide and recently Silage Corn Seed has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Farm Planting and Personal Planting. Globally, the Silage Corn Seed market is mainly driven by growing demand for Farm Planting. Farm Planting accounts for nearly 62.84% of total downstream consumption of Silage Corn Seed in global.Silage Corn Seed can be mainly divided into GMO and Non-GMO which GMO captures about 67.74% of Silage Corn Seed market in 2016. According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from USA are the major leaders in the international market of Silage Corn Seed. Global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, Silage Corn Seed consumption will show a trend of steady growth. In 2023 the consumption of Silage Corn Seed is estimated to be 1247.23 K MT. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

DuPont Pioneer

Monsanto

Syngenta

KWS

Limagrain

Dow AgroSciences

Bayer

Denghai

China National Seed Group

Advanta Silage Corn Seed Market by Types

GMO

Non-GMO Silage Corn Seed Market by Applications

Farm Planting