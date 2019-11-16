Global Silica Gel Desiccant Market 2019 Forecast To 2023 With Key Companies Profile, Supply, Demand, Cost Structure, And SWOT Analysis

The report outlines the competitive framework of the “Silica Gel Desiccant Market” industry detailing the SWOT analysis and market share dominance of the prominent players. Global Silica Gel Desiccant Market Report has released a new research Analysis & forecast 2019-2024 comprehensive of one or more factors covering regional opportunities, application landscape, product demand trends, and end-use portfolio of the industry over the forecast timeframe
Silica Gel Desiccant: Has great deal of internal surface area, appearance is generally spherical. It is a tasteless, odorless, non-toxic, non-corrosive, and chemically inert substance. An aqueous solution of sodium silicate is acidified to produce a gelatinous precipitate that is washed and then dehydrated to produce Silica Gel Desiccant. It is a highly activated desiccant that is available in numerous mesh sizes designed for many uses in industry. During adsorption, there is no chemical reaction in the Silica Gel Desiccant, and no byproducts are created. It is non-deliquescent, and its shape and size never change. Its outer surfaces stay dry and it remains free-flowing, even when it is saturated with water.
The silica gel desiccant market is leaded by China. China accounted for about 37% silica gel desiccant market share. Nearly 250 thousand tons silica gel desiccant was consumed in China in 2016. The following is USA and Europe with 18% and 16% market share, respectively. There are many silica gel desiccant manufacturers around the world. Many China producers export their silica gel desiccant product worldwide with relatively low price.
White desiccant is the general type and this type product occupied 90% market share. Blue desiccant and orange desiccant are the special types, which can indicate water absorption. The blue desiccant and orange desiccant price is higher than white type.
Under the influence of raw material, market competitions and economic conditions, the price of silica gel desiccant was lower year by year. In the next few years, we predict that price will continue to decline. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing.
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:
Silica Gel Desiccant Market by Types
Silica Gel Desiccant Market by Applications
Table of Contents
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Silica Gel Desiccant Consumption 2014-2024
2.1.2 Silica Gel Desiccant Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Silica Gel Desiccant Segment by Type
2.2.1 Lower Extremity
2.2.2 Upper Extremity
2.2.3 Exoskeleton
…………………And Continue
Research objectives
To study and analyse the global Silica Gel Desiccant consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Silica Gel Desiccant market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Silica Gel Desiccant manufacturers, to define, describe and analyse the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyse the Silica Gel Desiccant with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Silica Gel Desiccant submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyse competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyse their growth strategies.
