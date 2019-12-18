Global Silicon Carbide Ceramics Market 2020 In-Depth Analysis of the Segmentation Which Comprises Product Type, Business Strategies, Development Factors and Forecast 2026

Silicon Carbide has properties remarkably similar to those of diamond â it is one of the lightest, hardest, and strongest technical ceramic materials and has exceptional thermal conductivity, resistance to acids, and low thermal expansion. Silicon Carbide is an excellent material to use when physical wear is an important consideration because it exhibits good erosion and abrasive resistance, making it useful in a variety of applications such as spray nozzles, shot blast nozzles and cyclone components.

The application of Silicon Carbide can be broadly classified as industrial use and defense use, to make detailed split, the market can be further divided in terms of function. Machinery Manufacturing, Metallurgical Industry, Chemical Engineering and Aerospace & Defense are its major applications.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Saint Gobain

3M

Ceramtec

IBIDEN

Kyocera

Schunk Ingenieurkeramik

CoorsTek

Morgan

IPS Ceramics

ASUZAC

Chair Man Advanced Ceramics

Ortech

Fraunhofer IKTS

Talentcom Technology

Weifang Huamei

Jinhong New Material

SSACC China

Mingliang Fine Ceramics

Zhida Special Ceramics

Pengfei Abrasive Resistant Material Silicon Carbide Ceramics Market by Types

Direct Sintered Silicon Carbide

Reaction Bonded Silicon Carbide

Hot Pressing Silicon Carbide

CVD Silicon Carbide

Other Silicon Carbide Ceramics Market by Applications

Machinery Manufacturing

Metallurgical Industry

Chemical Engineering

Aerospace & Defense