Global Silicon Metal Market Research Report by Size, Top Manufactures, Product Types, Applications and Forecast to 2024

Silicon Metal is known as a semi-metallic or metalloid, having several of the characteristics of metal. It is the second most abundant element in the Earths crust after oxygen, naturally occurring in various forms of silicon dioxide or silicates and very rarely in its pure form in volcanic exhalations.

lobe Specialty Metals

Ferroatlantica

Elkem

Simcoa

Dow Corning

Wacker

Rima Group

RW Silicium

UC RUSAL

G.S. Energy

Hoshine Silicon

Yunnan Yongchang Silicon

BlueStar Silicon Material

Wynca

Liaoning Shuangyi Silicon

DaTong Jinneng Silicon Metal

Major Types covered in the Silicon Metal Market report are:

Content 98.0%-99.0%

Content 99.0%-99.5%

Major Applications covered in the Silicon Metal Market report are:

Aluminum Industry

Silicone Compounds

Photovoltaic Solar Cells

Electronic Semiconductors

Scope of Silicon Metal Market:

The downstream industries of silicon metal products are aluminum industry, silicone compounds, photovoltaic solar cells and electronic semiconductors. In the recent years, with the limitations of government policy and sluggish economy, the consumption growth of silicon metal slowing down obviously. However, there still is a huge potential need for the silicone metal and its downstream products. In the foreseeable future, the silicon metal products will show an optimistic upward trend.

The worldwide market for Silicon Metal is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.2% over the next five years, will reach 8330 million US$ in 2024, from 6520 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.