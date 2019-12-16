 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Silicon Powder Market Size, Business to Gain High Revenue during 2019-2024

By Joann Wilson on December 16, 2019

Silicon Powder

GlobalSilicon Powder Market 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Silicon Powder market size.

About Silicon Powder:

Silica fume, also known as micro silica, is an ultrafine powder collected as a by-product of the silicon and ferrosilicon alloy production. Silica fume is an ultrafine material with spherical particles less than Î¼m in diameter, the average being about 0.15 Î¼m. So it also called the ultrafine silica fume.

Top Key Players of Silicon Powder Market:

  • Ferroglobe
  • Elkem(Blue Star)
  • Erdos Metallurgy
  • Linyuan Micro-Silica Fume
  • WINITOOR
  • All Minmetal International
  • East Lansing Technology
  • Wuhan Mewreach
  • Dow Corning
  • Finnfjord
  • Lixinyuan Microsilica
  • QingHai WuTong
  • Blue Star
  • Sichuan Langtian
  • RW Silicium GmbH
  • Wacker
  • CCMA
  • Fesil
  • Washington Mills
  • Jinyi Silicon Materials
  • Renhe
  • Elkon Products
  • Simcoa Operations
  • OFZ
  • a.s.
  • Minasligas

    Get a Sample Copy of the report: https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/14048379     

    Major Types covered in the Silicon Powder Market report are:

  • Densified Silica Fume
  • Semi Densified Silica Fume
  • Undensified Silica Fume

    Major Applications covered in the Silicon Powder Market report are:

  • Concrete
  • Refractory
  • Others

    Scope of Silicon Powder Market:

  • Silica fume is an ultrafine powder collected as a by-product of the silicon and ferrosilicon alloy production. The âsmokeâ leaving the plant is actually silica fume. Today in many countries, due to pressure for environmental protection, no silica fume is allowed to escape to the atmosphere.
  • The global silica fume production increased from 1322.6 K MT in 2012 to 1797.5 K MT in 2017. China is the largest production of silica fume, which snatched 53.18% share globally in 2017. The follower is Europe, producing 367.9 K MT.
  • Silica fume is mainly consumed by concrete industry, refractory industry and so on. Among the various applications, concrete industry becomes the largest consumer. In 2017, nearly 77.35% silica fumed entered into the concrete industry.
  • The worldwide market for Silicon Powder is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.3% over the next five years, will reach 280 million US$ in 2024, from 220 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Silicon Powder in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Inquire or share your questions if any before the purchasing this report @ https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14048379    

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Silicon Powder product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Silicon Powder, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Silicon Powder in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Silicon Powder competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Silicon Powder breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Silicon Powder market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Silicon Powder sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No. of Silicon Powder Market Report pages: 136

    Purchase this Report (Price 3480 USD for Single User License): https://www.absolutereports.com/purchase/14048379  

    1 Silicon Powder Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Silicon Powder by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Silicon Powder Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Silicon Powder Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Silicon Powder Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Silicon Powder Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Silicon Powder Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Silicon Powder Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Silicon Powder Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Silicon Powder Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

    Contact Us:

    Name: Ajay More

    Phone: US +1424 253 0807/ UK +44 203 239 8187

    Email id- [email protected]

