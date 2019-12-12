Global Silicone Gel Market Study, Competitive Strategies, Key Manufacturers, New Project Investment and Forecast 2023

This report studies the Silicone Gel market, Silicone Gel are mainly used in encapsulation of electronic components for the automotive and power electronics industries and medical.

In global market, the consumption of Silicone Gel increases from 62076 MT in 2013 to 84659 MT in 2016, at a CAGR of 8.93% from 2017 to 2024. In 2016, the global Silicone Gel market is led by United States, capturing about 30.11% of global Silicone Gel consumption. Europe is the second-largest region-wise market with 25.34% global production share.

At present, the major manufacturers of Silicone Gel are Dow Corning, Shin-Etsu Chemical, Wacker, Momentive Performance Materials, Bluestar Silicones (Elkem Group), ACC Silicones, Gelest, KCC Corporation, etc. . Dow Corning is the world leader, holding 14.72% production market share in 2017.

In application, Silicone Gel downstream is wide and recently Silicone Gel has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Electrical & Electronics, Medical & Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics & Personal Care and others. The Silicone Gel market is mainly driven by growing demand for Electrical & Electronics which accounts for nearly 67.15% of total downstream consumption of Silicone Gel in global.

Get Sample PDF Copy of Silicone Gel Market Research Report at : –https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13801850

The report outlines the competitive framework of the Silicone Gel Market industry detailing the SWOT analysis and market share dominance of the prominent players. Global Silicone Gel Market Report has released a new research Analysis & forecast 2019-2024 comprehensive of one or more factors covering regional opportunities, application landscape, product demand trends, and end-use portfolio of the industry over the forecast timeframe

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Dow Corning

Shin-Etsu Chemical

Wacker

Momentive Performance Materials

Bluestar Silicones (Elkem Group)

ACC Silicones

Gelest

KCC Corporation

Nusil Technology

Siltech Corporation

Applied Silicone Corporation

Henkel

North Coast Medical

Novagard Solutions

Silicone Solutions Silicone Gel Market by Types

Industrial Silicone Gel

Medical Silicone Gel Silicone Gel Market by Applications

Electrical & Electronics

Medical & Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics & Personal Care