Global Silicone Potting Compounds Market 2020: Segmented by Application and Geography Trends, Growth and Forecasts to 2024

By Joann Wilson on December 15, 2019

Glass Lined Reactor

Summary

  • Glass lined reactor is kind of pressure vessel which combine the inside glass coating with the outside steel structure into one body. Glass coating is fused onto the surface of steel plate at high temperature, which have the advantages anti-corrosion for glass and strength for the steel plate.
    Key Companies

  • Pfaudler
  • Zibo Taiji Glass Lined Equipment
  • De Dietrich Process Systems
  • Swiss Glascoat Equipments Ltd. (SGEL)
  • 3V Tech S.p.A
  • Buchiglas
  • Jiangsu Liyang Yunlong Equipment Manufacting
  • Jiangsu Yangyang Chemical Equipments Manufacture
  • Huanghe Chemical Equipment
  • Jiangsu Gongtang Chemical Equipments
  • THALETEC
  • Zibo Zhongsheng Machinery

    Glass Lined Reactor Market Segmentation

    Market by Application

  • Pharmaceutical
  • Petrochemical
  • Food industries
  • Others

  • Market by Type

  • AE type
  • BE type
  • CE type

    By Region

  • Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]
  • Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]
  • North America[United States, Canada, Mexico]
  • Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa]
  • South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]

    Key Topics Covered in Table of Content

    • Executive Summary
    • Market – Overview
    • Market Share
    • Market players
    • geographical regions
    • Global Glass Lined Reactor Market Therapy & Forecast to 2020
    • Market – Driving Factors
    • Glass Lined Reactor Market trends
    • Global Glass Lined Reactor Market – Challenges
    • Market restraints
    • Market trends

