Global Silver-based Antimicrobial Agent Market2019 Size, Research Report Forecast to 2024

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

BASF

Microban

Toagosei

Sciessent

Milliken

Dow

Pure Bioscience

Ishizuka Glass Group

Sanitized

Sinanen Zeomic

Addmaster

Koa Glass

Nafur The report provides a basic overview of the Silver-based Antimicrobial Agent industry including definitions, classifications, Applications and industry chain structure. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2019 through 2024. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Silver-based Antimicrobial Agent Market Types:

Silicate Carriers

Phosphate Carriers

Titanium Dioxide Carriers

Glass Carriers

Others Silver-based Antimicrobial Agent Market Applications:

Textile

Coating

Plastic

Cosmetic & Medical

Others

Scope of Report:

According to the different carriers, silver-based antimicrobial agent can be classified into five types. BASF and Sciessent are major producers of silicate carrier types. Toagosei, Milliken and Nafur are major producers of phosphate carrier types. Thomson Research Associates and Addmaster are major producers of titanium dioxide carrier types. Ishizuka Glass Group and Sanitized are the major producers of glass carrier types.

Under the influence of raw material, market competitions and economic conditions, the price of silver-based antimicrobial agent was lower year by year from 55.9 USD/Kg in 2012 to 51.9 USD/Kg in 2016. In the next few years, we predict that price may continue to decline. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing.

Silver-based antimicrobial agents have demonstrated the highest bactericidal activity. However, the high price limits the use of silver-based antimicrobial agents, which have side effect on the market size of silver-based antimicrobial agents. If the price of silver-based antimicrobial agents can continue to decline, silver-based antimicrobial agents can completely replace the cheap fungicides.

