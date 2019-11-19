 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Silver Nanowires Market 2019 Forecast To 2023 With Key Companies Profile, Supply, Demand, Cost Structure, And SWOT Analysis

By Joann Wilson on November 19, 2019

Silver Nanowires

The report outlines the competitive framework of the “Silver Nanowires Market industry detailing the SWOT analysis and market share dominance of the prominent players. Global Silver Nanowires Market Report has released a new research Analysis & forecast 2019-2024 comprehensive of one or more factors covering regional opportunities, application landscape, product demand trends, and end-use portfolio of the industry over the forecast timeframe

Silver nanowires have a diameter of a few tens of nanometers and length of a few tens of micrometers, giving them a high (1000:1) aspect ratio. Silver nanowires can be mounted onto a transparent medium such as a film or screen. With unique properties such as higher conductivity and flexibility, silver nanowires are becoming an increasingly attractive alternative to indium tin oxide (ITO) for transparent conductive layers. Transparent conductors are widely used in todayâs touch displays in consumer electronics such as mobile phones, tablets or all-in-one PCs.
Silver nanowires are cheaper to manufacture and higher performing than their main competition, ITO. Due to this itâs very likely that silver nanowires will start appearing in consumer electronic devices we use every day, thus making silver nanowires the future of transparent conductors.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

  • TPK
  • C3Nano
  • Nanopyxis
  • Hefei Vigon Material Technology
  • Guâs New Material
  • ACS Material
  • Zhejiang Kechuang Advanced Materials
  • BASF
  • PlasmaChem
  • Suzhou ColdStones Technology
  • Blue Nano
  • NANO TOP

    Silver Nanowires Market by Types

  • Under 30 nm
  • 30-50 nm
  • 50-70 nm
  • 70-80 nm
  • Other

    Silver Nanowires Market by Applications

  • TSP
  • OLED Lighting
  • Solar Cells
  • Other

    This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.,

    • United States
    • Canada
    • Mexico
    • Brazil
    • APAC
    • ………………

    Table of Contents

    1 Scope of the Report

    1.1 Market Introduction

    1.2 Research Objectives

    1.3 Years Considered

    1.4 Market Research Methodology

    1.5 Economic Indicators

    1.6 Currency Considered

    2 Executive Summary

    2.1 World Market Overview

    2.1.1 Global Rehabilitation Robotics Consumption 2014-2024

    2.1.2 Rehabilitation Robotics Consumption CAGR by Region

    2.2 Rehabilitation Robotics Segment by Type

    2.2.1 Lower Extremity

    2.2.2 Upper Extremity

    2.2.3 Exoskeleton

    …………………And Continue

    Research objectives

    To study and analyse the global Silver Nanowires consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

    To understand the structure of Silver Nanowires market by identifying its various subsegments.

    Focuses on the key global Silver Nanowires manufacturers, to define, describe and analyse the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

    To analyse the Silver Nanowires with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

    To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

    To project the consumption of Silver Nanowires submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

    To analyse competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

    To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyse their growth strategies.

    No. of Pages: – 158

