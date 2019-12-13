 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Single-Mode Blue Laser Diode Market Size 2019 by Channels, Downstream Buyers, Industry Chain, and Forecast to 2024

By Joann Wilson on December 13, 2019

Single-Mode Blue Laser Diode

GlobalSingle-Mode Blue Laser Diode Market 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Single-Mode Blue Laser Diode market size.

About Single-Mode Blue Laser Diode:

Laser diodes are electrically pumped semiconductor lasers in which the gain is generated by an electrical current flowing through a pân junction or (more frequently) a pâiân structure. In such a heterostructure, electrons and holes can recombine, releasing the energy portions as photons. This process can be spontaneous, but can also be stimulated by incident photons, in effect leading to optical amplification, and with optical feedback in a laser resonator to laser oscillation. A blue laser diode emits electromagnetic radiation with a wavelength between 405 and 483 nanometres, which the human eye sees as blue or violet. A single mode blue laser diode has only one mode of light to propagate.

Top Key Players of Single-Mode Blue Laser Diode Market:

  • Nichia
  • Sharp
  • Sony
  • Osram Opto Semiconductors
  • TOPTICA Photonics Inc.
  • Egismos Technology Corporation
  • Ondax

    Major Types covered in the Single-Mode Blue Laser Diode Market report are:

  • Below 30mw
  • 30mw-60mw
  • 60mw-90mw
  • 90mw-200mw
  • More than 200mw

    Major Applications covered in the Single-Mode Blue Laser Diode Market report are:

  • Bio/Medical
  • Laser Projectors and Scanners
  • Blu-Ray Devices
  • Others

    Scope of Single-Mode Blue Laser Diode Market:

  • The industry is concentration, the key brand include Sony, Nichia, Sharp, Osram Opto Semiconductors, TOPTICA Photonics Inc, Egismos Technology Corporation and Ondax. These companies occupied more than 90% market share by revenue in 2016.
  • The industry is expected to remain innovation-led, with frequent acquisitions and strategic alliances adopted as the key strategies by the players to increase their industry presence. Market stays in mature period with a clear concentration. There hardly to have obvious technology breakthrough except deeper system function integration. Meanwhile, optimize product mix and further develop value-added capabilities to maximize margins. Manufacturers can take advantage of this situation by reinforcing their production units and supply-chains to avoid any delay in production turn-around-times (TAT) and supply-lead-times.
  • Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. Even so, the market is intensely competitive .The study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.
  • The worldwide market for Single-Mode Blue Laser Diode is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.8% over the next five years, will reach 300 million US$ in 2024, from 180 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Single-Mode Blue Laser Diode in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Single-Mode Blue Laser Diode product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Single-Mode Blue Laser Diode, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Single-Mode Blue Laser Diode in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Single-Mode Blue Laser Diode competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Single-Mode Blue Laser Diode breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Single-Mode Blue Laser Diode market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Single-Mode Blue Laser Diode sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No. of Single-Mode Blue Laser Diode Market Report pages: 119

    1 Single-Mode Blue Laser Diode Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Single-Mode Blue Laser Diode by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Single-Mode Blue Laser Diode Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Single-Mode Blue Laser Diode Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Single-Mode Blue Laser Diode Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Single-Mode Blue Laser Diode Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Single-Mode Blue Laser Diode Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Single-Mode Blue Laser Diode Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Single-Mode Blue Laser Diode Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Single-Mode Blue Laser Diode Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

