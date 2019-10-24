 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Sleeve Stopper Market 2019-2025 | Top Companies, Industry Status, Development and Forecast till 2025

By Joann Wilson on October 24, 2019

Sleeve

Global “Sleeve Stopper Market” report 2019 provides a complete analysis of the market which bring out the complete understandings of the industry, the report aims to deliver an opportunity for companies to recognize the present Sleeve Stopper market situation, government initiatives, and technologies related to the market. In addition, it helps the venture investors in understanding the businesses well and take good decisions.

About Sleeve Stopper Market:

  • Sleeve Stoppers are plug stoppers with fold-over skirts. This type of stopper is used on serum vials and other crimp-finish containers that do not require aluminum seals or overcaps.
  • Sleeve Stoppers can be used as an injection site for multiple dose entry. These stoppers are manufactured from natural red rubber, a general-purpose rubber formulation that has excellent resealable properties, making it ideal for use in multi-puncture applications.
  • In 2019, the market size of Sleeve Stopper is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.
  • In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Sleeve Stopper.

    • Global Sleeve Stopper Market Covers the Manufacturers:

  • Wheaton
  • Kimble
  • VWR
  • Plasticoid
  • Capitol Scientific
  • WeatPharma
  • Fisher Scientific

    • In this study, The Years Considered to Estimate the Market Size of Sleeve Stopper:

    • History Year: 2014 – 2018
    • Base Year: 2018
    • Estimated Year: 2019
    • Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

    Sleeve Stopper Market Report Segment by Types:

  • <7mm Outside Diameter
  • 7-14mm
  • 14-25mm
  • >25mm

  • Sleeve Stopper Market Report Segmented by Application:

  • Pharmaceutical
  • Chemicals
  • Food and Drinks
  • Chemical Apparatus
  • Others

  • Geographical Segmentation:

    Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Sleeve Stopper in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

    • North America
    • Europe
    • Asia-Pacific
    • South America
    • Middle East and Africa

    Sleeve Stopper Market Report Contains Following Points in TOC:

    1 Study Coverage

    1.1 Sleeve Stopper Product

    1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

    1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

    1.4 Market by Type

    1.5 Market by Application

    2 Executive Summary

    2.1 Global Sleeve Stopper Market Size

    2.2 Sleeve Stopper Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

    2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

    2.4 Key Trends for Sleeve Stopper Markets & Products

    3 Market Size by Manufacturers

    3.1 Sleeve Stopper Production by Manufacturers

    3.2 Sleeve Stopper Revenue by Manufacturers

    3.3 Sleeve Stopper Price by Manufacturers

    3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

    4 Sleeve Stopper Production by Regions

    4.1 North America

    4.2 Europe

    4.3 China

    4.4 Southeast Asia

    4.5 India

    5 Breakdown Data by Type and Applications

    5.1 Global Sleeve Stopper Market Size by Type

    5.2 Global Market Size by Applications

    6 Market Size by Type

    6.1 Global Sleeve Stopper Production by Type

    6.2 Global Sleeve Stopper Revenue by Type

    6.3 Sleeve Stopper Price by Type

    7 Market Size by Application

    7.1 Overview

    7.2 Global Sleeve Stopper Breakdown Data by Application

    Continued……

