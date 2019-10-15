Global Slimicides Market Overview, Industry Top Manufactures, Market Size, Industry Growth Analysis & Forecast: 2024

Global “Slimicides Market” 2019 to 2024, along with all its significant components that might have a huge influence on the development of the Slimicides industry. This report is organized and designed with some methodological assessment of the worldwide Slimicides market. Furthermore, it also determines the latest developments in the industry while calculating the progress rate of the Slimicides market. The world Slimicides market provides a significant platform for several companies, organizations, and players established across the different regions of the world.

Slimicide or antislime agent is a substance which is used as antimicrobial agents to kill slime-producing microorganisms in the papermaking process such as bacteria, slime, fungi and algae..

Slimicides Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

K.I Chemical

Dow

Auchtel Product Limited

INTACE

Finor Piplaj Chemicals

Calgon Bio-Organics and many more. Slimicides Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Slimicides Market can be Split into:

Non-Oxidising Type

Oxidising Type. By Applications, the Slimicides Market can be Split into:

Paper Mill