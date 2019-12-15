 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Small Hydro Power Market 2019 Size Growth Factors, Forecast Research Report to 2024

By Joann Wilson on December 15, 2019

Small Hydro Power

GlobalSmall Hydro Power Market Research Report Provides the Brief Introduction of the Small Hydro Power Market for 2019-2024.

About Small Hydro Power:

Hydroelectricity is the term referring to electricity generated by hydropower; the production of electrical power through the use of the gravitational force of falling or flowing water. It is the most widely used form of renewable energy. Small hydro is the development of hydroelectric power on a scale serving a small community or industrial plant. The definition of a small hydro project varies, but a generating Installed Capacity of 1 to 10 megawatts (MW) is generally accepted, which aligns to the concept of distributed generation.

Small Hydro Power Market Manufactures:

  • China
  • United States
  • Japan
  • Italy
  • Norway
  • India
  • Spain
  • France
  • Vietnam
  • Germany
  • Austria
  • Sweden
  • Turkey
  • Canada
  • Brazil
  • Switzerland
  • Romania
  • Mexico
  • Australia
  • New Zealand
  • Congo
  • South Africa
  • Uganda
  • Central African Republic
  • Kenya
  • Madagascar

    Small Hydro Power Market research covers Major classifications, applications, challenge and restraints for the key players.

    Small Hydro Power Market Types:

  • Small hydro (1 MW â 10 MW)
  • Mini hydro (100 kW â 1 MW)
  • Micro hydro (5 kW â 100 kW)
  • Others

    Small Hydro Power Market Applications:

  • Farm
  • Ranch
  • Village
  • Others

    The Report provides in depth research of the Small Hydro Power Market including definitions, Production, applications, key players, Growth Rate and market challenges. The report then estimates the market development trends by 2019-2024.

    Scope of Small Hydro Power Market Report:

  • The globally installed SHP capacity is estimated at 80 GW in 2017, with an average growth rate of 3 percent from 2013. In the coming years, the market will reach 90 GW in 2023 with CAGR about 2.12%.
  • SHP represents approximately 1.9 per cent of the worldâs total power capacity, 7 per cent of the total renewable energy capacity and 6.5 percent (< 10 MW) of the total hydropower capacity (including pumped storage). As one of the worldâs most important renewable energy sources, SHP is fifth in development, with large hydropower having the highest installed capacity to date, followed by wind and solar power.
  • China continues to dominate the SHP landscape. Fifty-one percent of the worldâs total installed capacity (definition of below 10 MW) is located in China. It has more than 3 times the SHP installed capacity of Italy, Japan, Norway and the United States combined.
  • Largely due to the dominance of China in SHP, Asia has the highest share of installed SHP capacity, with 51919 MW, constituting approximately 65 percent of the total share. Oceania, on the other hand, has the lowest share, with less than 1 percent of the total global installed SHP capacity. The Latin America and Africa have the fourth and fifth-highest installed capacity and potential of all five regions. SHP in Africa can be characterized as having a relatively low level of installed capacity but with considerable potential for development.
  • Together, the top five countriesâChina, Italy, Japan, Norway and the USA account for 67 per cent of the worldâs total installed capacity.
  • The worldwide market for Small Hydro Power is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Small Hydro Power in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    No.of Pages: 135   

