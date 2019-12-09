 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Smart Advertising Market Report 2019: Top Companies, Regions, Driving Force and Forecast 2023

By Joann Wilson on December 9, 2019

Smart Advertising

Smart Advertising Market 2019 report provides significant statistics on the present state of the Smart Advertising Market. The Smart Advertising Market research report is a treasured source of information and direction for companies and individuals. Basic summary of the Smart Advertising Market report is provided at the beginning of the report which consists of applications, classifications, specifications policy analysis, and news analysis and definitions of key aspects.

About Smart Advertising: Technological advancements in areas such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), sensor-fusion, and big data analytics have enabled Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) companies to identify potential customers and deliver customized advertising content. In the context of China-US trade war and global economic volatility and uncertainty, it will have a big influence on this market. Smart Advertising Report by Material, Application, and Geography â Global Forecast to 2023 is a professional and comprehensive research report on the worldâs major regional market conditions, focusing on the main regions (North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific) and the main countries (United States, Germany, United Kingdom, Japan, South Korea and China).

The Smart Advertising report includes the forecasts, Analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates and profiles of the leading industry Players:

  • Lamar Advertising Company
  • OUTFRONT Media Inc.
  • CIVIQ Smartscapes
  • Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc.
  • Exterion Media (UK) Limited
  • JCDecaux Group, Include Ltd.
  • Intersection
  • IKE Smart City
  • Changing Environments Inc.
  • Captivate. … and more.

    Other topics covered in the Smart Advertising Market research report are supply and figures, gross margin by regions, revenue, import/ export, cost, price and production. Smart Advertising Market size, end users as well as segment markets are analysed by types, applications and companies.

    In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Smart Advertising: –

    History Year: 2014-2018; Base Year: 2018; Estimated Year: 2019; Forecast Year 2019 to 2023.

    Smart Advertising Production Breakdown Data by Region:

    United States, Europe, China, Japan, Other Regions

    The end users/applications and product categories analysis: On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue (Million USD), product price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into-

  • Interactive Kiosk
  • Digital Billboard
  • Digital Poster

    On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Smart Advertising for each application, including-

  • Corporate
  • Government
  • Education
  • Food & Beverage

    The study objectives of this report are:

    • To analyse global Smart Advertising status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
    • To present the Smart Advertising development in United States, Europe and China.
    • To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyse their development plan and strategies.
    • To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

    Detailed TOC of Global Smart Advertising Market Research Report 2019-2023: Table of Contents

    Part I Smart Advertising Industry Overview

    Chapter One Smart Advertising Industry Overview

    1.1 Smart Advertising Definition

    1.2 Smart Advertising Classification Analysis

    1.3 Smart Advertising Application Analysis

    1.4 Smart Advertising Industry Chain Structure Analysis

    1.5 Smart Advertising Industry Development Overview

    1.6 Smart Advertising Global Market Comparison Analysis

    Chapter Two Smart Advertising Up and Down Stream Industry Analysis

    2.1 Upstream Raw Materials Analysis

    2.2 Down Stream Market Analysis

    Part V Smart Advertising Marketing Channels and Investment Feasibility

    Chapter Fifteen Smart Advertising Marketing Channels Development Proposals Analysis

    15.1 Smart Advertising Marketing Channels Status

    15.2 Smart Advertising Marketing Channels Characteristic

    15.3 Smart Advertising Marketing Channels Development Trend

    15.2 New Firms Enter Market Strategy

    15.3 New Project Investment Proposals

    Chapter Sixteen Development Environmental Analysis

    16.1 China Macroeconomic Environment Analysis

    16.2 European Economic Environmental Analysis

    16.3 United States Economic Environmental Analysis

    16.4 Japan Economic Environmental Analysis

    16.5 Global Economic Environmental Analysis

    Chapter Seventeen Smart Advertising New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis

    17.1 Smart Advertising Market Analysis

    17.2 Smart Advertising Project SWOT Analysis

    Part VI Global Smart Advertising Industry Conclusions

    Chapter Eighteen 2014-2019 Global Smart Advertising Productions Supply Sales Demand Market Status and Forecast

    18.1 2014-2019 Smart Advertising Production Overview

    18.2 2014-2019 Smart Advertising Production Market Share Analysis

    18.3 2014-2019 Smart Advertising Demand Overview

    18.4 2014-2019 Smart Advertising Supply Demand and Shortage

    18.5 2014-2019 Smart Advertising Import Export Consumption

    18.6 2014-2019 Smart Advertising Cost Price Production Value Gross Margin

    Chapter Nineteen Global Smart Advertising Industry Development Trend

    19.1 2019-2023 Smart Advertising Production Overview

    19.2 2019-2023 Smart Advertising Production Market Share Analysis

    19.3 2019-2023 Smart Advertising Demand Overview

    19.4 2019-2023 Smart Advertising Supply Demand and Shortage

    19.5 2019-2023 Smart Advertising Import Export Consumption

    19.6 2019-2023 Smart Advertising Cost Price Production Value Gross Margin

