Global Smart Advertising Market Report 2019: Top Companies, Regions, Driving Force and Forecast 2023

Smart Advertising Market 2019 report provides significant statistics on the present state of the Smart Advertising Market.

About Smart Advertising: Technological advancements in areas such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), sensor-fusion, and big data analytics have enabled Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) companies to identify potential customers and deliver customized advertising content. In the context of China-US trade war and global economic volatility and uncertainty, it will have a big influence on this market. Smart Advertising Report by Material, Application, and Geography â Global Forecast to 2023 is a professional and comprehensive research report on the worldâs major regional market conditions, focusing on the main regions (North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific) and the main countries (United States, Germany, United Kingdom, Japan, South Korea and China).

The Smart Advertising report includes the forecasts, Analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates and profiles of the leading industry Players:

Lamar Advertising Company

OUTFRONT Media Inc.

CIVIQ Smartscapes

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc.

Exterion Media (UK) Limited

JCDecaux Group, Include Ltd.

Intersection

IKE Smart City

Changing Environments Inc.

Interactive Kiosk

Digital Billboard

Digital Poster On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Smart Advertising for each application, including-

Corporate

Government

Education