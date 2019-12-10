Global Smart Fabrics and Textiles Market Detailed Qualitative Analysis, Factors Details for Business Development, Top Companies, Trends and Forecast 2023

Smart Fabrics and Textiles are fabrics that have been designed and manufactured to include technologies that provide the wearer with increased functionality.
Smart Fabrics and Textiles are defined as textiles that can sense and react via an active control mechanism to environmental conditions or stimuli from mechanical, thermal, chemical, electrical or magnetic sources.
North America is the largest supplier of Smart Textile, with a production market share nearly 53% and sales market share nearly 43% in 2016. That is to say, there will be imports in North America, while North America also is the largest consumption region.
The second place is Europe; following North America with the production market share of 31% and the sales market share over 30%. Asia (Ex. China) is another important market of Smart Textile, enjoying 5% production market share and 14% sales market share.
Smart Textile is used in Military Uses, Civil Uses, and Healthcare Uses areas. Report data showed that 31% of the Smart Textile market demand in military areas, 34% in civil areas, and 18% in healthcare areas in 2016.
Briefly speaking, in the next few years, Smart Textile industry will still be a highly energetic industry. Sales of Smart Textile have brought a lot of opportunities, there will more companies enter into this industry, especially in developing countries. A key market and growth area for smart textiles has been designs for personal protective and military clothing.
The report outlines the competitive framework of the Smart Fabrics and Textiles Market industry detailing the SWOT analysis and market share dominance of the prominent players.
The key manufacturers covered in this report:
Textronics
Smart Fabrics and Textiles Market by Types
Smart Fabrics and Textiles Market by Applications
This report also splits the market by region:
Americas- United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Smart Fabrics and Textiles consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Smart Fabrics and Textiles market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Smart Fabrics and Textiles manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Smart Fabrics and Textiles with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Smart Fabrics and Textiles submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
