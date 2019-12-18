Global Smart Factory Market Along with Key Drivers, Major Manufactures, Business Insights, Trends and Forecast 2023

Smart Factory Market report presents a complete overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of market, by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

Smart Factory is the advanced factory that has cyber-physical systems where materials can be moved efficiently across the factory floor. This advanced system has integrated computing codes that provides automation solution.

Within the modular structured smart factories, cyber-physical systems monitor physical processes, create a virtual copy of the physical world and make decentralized decisions. Over the Internet of Things, cyber-physical systems communicate and cooperate with each other and with humans in real time, and via the Internet of Services, both internal and cross-organizational services are offered and used by participants of the value chain.

North America was the largest market with a market share of 29.09% in 2012 and 26.56% in 2017 with an increase of 2.53%. Europe and China ranked the second and third markets with the market share of 26.50% and 18.92% in 2016.

The smart factory market has been increased in accordance with the development of whole economy, technology and emerging application and the whole world response to the industry 4.0. What is more, continuous advancement in machine intelligence and internet is expected to bring about a fourth industrial revolution, expected to offer a wide range of benefits, including greater efficiency, flexibility, and safety. So, we will see a fast growth rate of the market. What more, there are some problems to be solved ahead, such as the whole supply chain, the whole eco-system, the fierce competition, the high cost, the international standard and so on.

The vendors are better find their own characteristics, improve product and service quality, including the software and hardware, as well as the services, pay attention to all of the supply chain and eco-system and good brand communication. Following the market trends, access to greater competitive advantage, concerning more on their customer experience and services to get a bigger market share.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Siemens AG

ABB Ltd.

Honeywell International

Inc.

Yokogawa Electric Corp.

General Electric Company

Emerson Electric Company

Schnieder Electric

Atos SE

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH Smart Factory Market by Types

Process Manufacturing

Discrete Manufacturing

Others Smart Factory Market by Applications

Automobile and Transportation

Food and Beverage

Electrical and Electronics

Chemical and Material

Oil and Gas