Global Smart Factory Market Along with Key Drivers, Major Manufactures, Business Insights, Trends and Forecast 2023

By Joann Wilson on December 18, 2019

Smart Factory

Smart Factory Market report presents a complete overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of market, by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

Smart Factory is the advanced factory that has cyber-physical systems where materials can be moved efficiently across the factory floor. This advanced system has integrated computing codes that provides automation solution.
Within the modular structured smart factories, cyber-physical systems monitor physical processes, create a virtual copy of the physical world and make decentralized decisions. Over the Internet of Things, cyber-physical systems communicate and cooperate with each other and with humans in real time, and via the Internet of Services, both internal and cross-organizational services are offered and used by participants of the value chain.
North America was the largest market with a market share of 29.09% in 2012 and 26.56% in 2017 with an increase of 2.53%. Europe and China ranked the second and third markets with the market share of 26.50% and 18.92% in 2016.
The smart factory market has been increased in accordance with the development of whole economy, technology and emerging application and the whole world response to the industry 4.0. What is more, continuous advancement in machine intelligence and internet is expected to bring about a fourth industrial revolution, expected to offer a wide range of benefits, including greater efficiency, flexibility, and safety. So, we will see a fast growth rate of the market. What more, there are some problems to be solved ahead, such as the whole supply chain, the whole eco-system, the fierce competition, the high cost, the international standard and so on.
The vendors are better find their own characteristics, improve product and service quality, including the software and hardware, as well as the services, pay attention to all of the supply chain and eco-system and good brand communication. Following the market trends, access to greater competitive advantage, concerning more on their customer experience and services to get a bigger market share.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Siemens AG

  • ABB Ltd.
  • Honeywell International
  • Inc.
  • Yokogawa Electric Corp.
  • General Electric Company
  • Emerson Electric Company
  • Schnieder Electric
  • Atos SE
  • Rockwell Automation Inc.
  • Robert Bosch GmbH

    Smart Factory Market by Types

  • Process Manufacturing
  • Discrete Manufacturing
  • Others

    Smart Factory Market by Applications

  • Automobile and Transportation
  • Food and Beverage
  • Electrical and Electronics
  • Chemical and Material
  • Oil and Gas
  • Others

    This report also splits the market by region:

    Americas- United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

    Detailed TOC of Global Smart Factory Market Growth 2019-2024

    1 Scope of the Report

    1.1 Market Introduction

    1.2 Research Objectives

    1.3 Years Considered

    1.4 Market Research Methodology

    1.5 Economic Indicators

    1.6 Currency Considered

    2 Executive Summary

    2.1 World Market Overview

    2.2 Smart Factory Segment by Type

    2.3 Smart Factory Consumption by Type

    2.4 Smart Factory Segment by Application

    2.5 Smart Factory Consumption by Application

    3 Global Smart Factory by Players

    3.1 Global Smart Factory Sales Market Share by Players

    3.2 Global Smart Factory Revenue Market Share by Players

    3.4 Global Smart Factory Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players

    3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

    4 Smart Factory by Regions

    4.1 Smart Factory by Regions

    4.2 Americas Smart Factory Consumption Growth

    4.3 APAC Smart Factory Consumption Growth

    4.4 Europe Smart Factory Consumption Growth

    4.5 Middle East & Africa Smart Factory Consumption Growth

    9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

    9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

    9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

    9.3 Market Trends

    10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

    10.1 Sales Channel

    10.1.1 Direct Channels

    10.1.2 Indirect Channels

    10.2 Smart Factory Distributors

    10.3 Smart Factory Customer

    11 Global Smart Factory Market Forecast

    11.1 Global Smart Factory Consumption Forecast (2019-2024)

    11.2 Global Smart Factory Forecast by Regions

    11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

    11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

    11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

    11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

    11.7 Global Smart Factory Forecast by Type

    11.8 Global Smart Factory Forecast by Application

    12 Key Players Analysis

    12.1 Company Details

    12.2 Smart Factory Product Offered

    12.3 Smart Factory Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2024)

    12.4 Main Business Overview

    13 Research Findings and Conclusion

    No. of pages: 135

