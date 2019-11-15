 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Smart Gas Meter Market: Regional Production and Consumption Volume, Size, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast 2025

By Joann Wilson on November 15, 2019

Global “Smart Gas Meter Market” report provides an overview of the industry consisting of definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. The report also sorts the Smart Gas Meter market as per product types and application sections and studies the individual growth of each segment. Various Smart Gas Meter industry leading players are studied with respect to their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, price, cost, and revenue.

Top Key Manufacturers in Smart Gas Meter Market:

  • Elster Group GmbH
  • Itron
  • Flonidan
  • Landis+Gyr
  • Sensus
  • Apator Group
  • ZENNER
  • Diehl Metering
  • Yazaki Corporation
  • Schneider Electric
  • EDMI
  • MeterSit
  • Goldcard
  • Innover
  • Viewshine
  • Shaanxi Aerospace Power
  • Suntront Tech

    Know About Smart Gas Meter Market: 

    Smart Gas Meter, is a new type measuring instrument, adopting microcomputer program control, automatic compensation of ball valve, other high technology, integrates measuring, prepayment, automatic control and other functions, which can be widely used in measuring control for manufactured gas, natural gas, liquefied gas and other various pipe gases.The market scale will keeps increasing in the next few years. Although sales of Smart Gas Meter brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support do not to enter into the Smart Gas Meter field.The Smart Gas Meter market was valued at 2400 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 4190 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Smart Gas Meter.

    Smart Gas Meter Market by Applications:

  • Residential
  • Commercial
  • Industrial

    Smart Gas Meter Market by Types:

  • Automatic Meter Reading (AMR)
  • Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI)

    Regions covered in the Smart Gas Meter Market report are USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa.

