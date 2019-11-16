 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Smart Meters Market 2020 Research, Size, Share Analysis by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application to 2024

By Joann Wilson on November 16, 2019

Smart Meters

Global "Smart Meters Market gives theoretical, experimental learning outfitted to the provisions of advertising researchers. market will meet imposing development over the estimate time frame driven by an increasing popularity of Smart Meters Market. growing demand for Smart Meters market is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period 2020-2024.

Summary

  • A smart meter is usually an electronic device that records consumption of electric energy in intervals of an hour or less and communicates that information at least daily back to the utility for monitoring and billing. Smart meters enable two-way communication between the meter and the central system. Unlike home energy monitors, smart meters can gather data for remote reporting. Such an advanced metering infrastructure differs from traditional automatic meter reading in that it enables two-way communications with the meter.
  • The report forecast global Smart Meters market to grow to reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with a CAGR of xx% during the period 2020-2024.
  • The report offers detailed coverage of Smart Meters industry and main market trends. The market research includes historical and forecast market data, demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Smart Meters by geography. The report splits the market size, by volume and value, on the basis of application type and geography.
  • First, this report covers the present status and the future prospects of the global Smart Meters market for 2015-2024.
  • And in this report, we analyze global market from 5 geographies: Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia], Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland], North America[United States, Canada, Mexico], Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa], South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru].
  • At the same time, we classify Smart Meters according to the type, application by geography. More importantly, the report includes major countries market based on the type and application.
  • Finally, the report provides detailed profile and data information analysis of leading Smart Meters company.4

    Key Companies

  • Landis+Gyr
  • Itron
  • GE Digital Energy
  • Siemens
  • Kamstrup
  • Sensus
  • Elster Group
  • Silver Spring Networks
  • Aclara
  • Nuri Telecom
  • Sagemcom
  • Trilliant
  • Iskraemeco
  • Echelon
  • Tantalus Systems
  • ZIV
  • Sanxing
  • Linyang Electronics
  • Wasion Group
  • Haixing Electrical
  • Techrise Electronics
  • Chintim Instruments
  • XJ Measurement & Control Meter
  • Clou Electronics
  • HND Electronics
  • Longi
  • Hengye Electronics
  • Holley Metering
  • Wellsun Electric Meter
  • Sunrise
  • Xiou International Group
  • Pax Electronic Technlogy
  • Huayi Electronics
  • Changyi Group
  • Gaoke
  • Shenzhen Kaifa Technology
  • Risesun Group
  • Banner
  • Bada Instruments
  • Jinling Intelligent Electric Meter

    Smart Meters Market Segmentation

    Market by Application

  • Residential application
  • Commercial application
  • Industrial application

  • Market by Type

  • Single-phase smart meter
  • Three-phase smart meter

    By Region

  • Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]
  • Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]
  • North America[United States, Canada, Mexico]
  • Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa]
  • South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]

    Key highlights of this report:

    • Overview of key market forces driving and restraining market growth
    • Market and Forecast (2020 – 2024)
    • analyses of market trends and technological improvements
    • analyses of market competition dynamics to offer you a competitive edge
    • An analysis of strategies of major competitors
    • Smart Meters market Volume and Forecast (2020 – 2024)
    • Companies Market Share Analysis
    • analysis of major industry segments
    • Detailed analyses of industry trends
    • Offers a clear understanding of the competitive landscape and key product segments

    No. of Pages: – 175

    Key Topics Covered in Table of Content

    • Executive Summary
    • Market – Overview
    • Market Share
    • Market players
    • geographical regions
    • Global Smart Meters Market Therapy & Forecast to 2020
    • Market – Driving Factors
    • Smart Meters Market trends
    • Global Smart Meters Market – Challenges
    • Market restraints
    • Market trends

    ……………………. And Many More

    The product range of the Smart Meters market is considered on the basis of their production chain, Smart Meters pricing of products, and the profit generated by them.

     

