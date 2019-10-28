 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Smart Textile Market by 2024: Global Industry Report with Manufacturers, Regions, Trends, Challenges

By Joann Wilson on October 28, 2019

Global “Smart Textile Market” report provides complete evaluation for those who are looking for Business expand in various regions, manufacturers, New entrants in the industry, Professional organisation/solutions providers, Government bodies, financial speculators and private value firms.

Reports presents an in-depth assessment of the Smart Textile including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Smart Textile investments from 2019 till 2024.

About Smart Textile:

Smart textiles are defined as textiles that can sense and react via an active control mechanism to environmental conditions or stimuli from mechanical, thermal, chemical, electrical or magnetic sources.

Smart Textile Market Key Players:

  • Textronics
  • Peratech
  • DuPont
  • Clothing+
  • Outlast
  • d3o lab
  • Schoeller
  • Texas Instruments
  • Exo2
  • Vista Medical
  • Ohmatex ApS

  • Smart Textile market is a growing market into the C1 sector at present years. The Smart Textile has uncovered rapid development in the current and past years and is probably going to proceed with a continuing development in the upcoming years.

    Smart Textile Market Types:

  • Passive Smart Textile
  • Active Smart Textile
  • Ultra-Smart Textile

    Smart Textile Market Applications:

  • Military Uses
  • Civil Uses
  • Healthcare Uses
  • Other

    Scope of the Report:

  • Currently, there are many producing companies in the world Smart Textile industry, especially in Europe and North America. The main market players are Textronics, Peratech, DuPont, Clothing+, Outlast, etc. The sale of Smart Textile is about 3400 k units in 2015.
  • North America is the largest supplier of Smart Textile, with a production market share nearly 53% and sales market share nearly 43% in 2015. That is to say, there will be imports in North America, while North America also is the largest consumption region.
  • The second place is Europe; following North America with the production market share of 30.5% and the sales market share over 30%. Asia (Ex. China) is another important market of Smart Textile, enjoying 5% production market share and 14% sales market share.
  • Smart Textile is used in Military Uses, Civil Uses, and Healthcare Uses areas. Report data showed that 30.8% of the Smart Textile market demand in military areas, 33.9% in civil areas, 17.5% in healthcare areas, and 17.8% in other areas in 2015.
  • Briefly speaking, in the next few years, Smart Textile industry will still be a highly energetic industry. Sales of Smart Textile have brought a lot of opportunities, there will more companies enter into this industry, especially in developing countries. A key market and growth area for smart textiles has been designs for personal protective and military clothing.
  • The worldwide market for Smart Textile is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Smart Textile in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Joann Wilson
    Joann Wilson

    Joann is leading the column associated with news about communication devices. The main news that gets highlighted in this column is about various cell phones and how the industry is taking up the significant portions of the world. Joann is a woman of strong wills and has a future scenario of changing the pattern of news, which will be beneficiary for the society. Her viewpoint has been proved very advantageous for the organization.