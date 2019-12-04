Global SMB and SME Used Accounting Software Market Along with Key Drivers, Major Manufactures, Business Insights, Trends and Forecast 2023

Accounting software is a foundational technology for many companies, and as a business grows having a powerful, effective accounting solution becomes increasingly critical. Most accounting software packages offer the same basic features necessary for managing finances: accounts receivable, accounts payable, general ledger, billing and invoicing, purchase and sales orders, and reporting. Beyond basic functionality, the top accounting solutions offer additional features to give users more power, flexibility and customization. Oftentimes accounting solutions are closely integrated with other key software solutions. Most ERP solutions include an extensive accounting module, but buyers should also consider best-of-breed, standalone accounting software.

Accounting solutions target four segments. Entry Level software is the least expensive and with the least number of features and functionality. This segment is now split into desktop applications and online solutions. The Market is separated into Small to Medium Business (SMB) and Small to Medium Enterprise (SME.) Finally, there are the major Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) solutions that are typically deployed in Fortune 500-size companies. In this report, the focus of this article is small to medium sized businesses, so in this report there is not involving the ERP solutions.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Intuit

Sage

SAP

Oracle (NetSuite)

Microsoft

Infor

Epicor

Workday

Unit4

Xero

Yonyou

Kingdee

Acclivity

FreshBooks

Intacct

Assit cornerstone

Aplicor

Red wing SMB & SME Used Accounting Software Market by Types

Cloud Solutions Accounting Software

On Premise Solutions Accounting Software SMB & SME Used Accounting Software Market by Applications

Manufacturing

Services