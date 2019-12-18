Global Snus Market Subdivision, Forthcoming Developments, Growth Challenges, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast 2023

Snus is a moist powder tobacco product originating from a variant of dry snuff in early 18th-century Sweden. It is placed under the upper lip for extended periods. Snus is not fermented and contains no added sweeteners. Although used similarly to American dipping tobacco, snus does not typically result in the need for spitting and, unlike naswar, snus is steam-pasteurized.

The snus market is concentrated; the revenue of top six manufacturers accounts about 95% of the total revenue. The high-end products mainly come from USA and Sweden.

Swedish Match is the largest production manufacturer, its production revenue of global market exceeds 54% in 2016.The next is ITG and RAI.

Swedish Match

Imperial Tobacco Group

Reynolds American

British American Tobacco

Japan Tobacco

Altria

Snus Market by Types

Loose Snus

Portion Snus

Snus Market by Applications

Supermarket

Tobacco Store