Global Sodium Acetate Market Dynamics, Comprehensive Analysis, Business Growth, Prospects and Opportunities 2019-2023

Sodium Acetate includes sodium acetate anhydrous and sodium acetate trihydrate, used in food industry, pharmaceutical industry, many industrial applications, and others.

The technical barriers of sodium acetate are relatively low, resulting in low level concentration degree. The manufacturing bases scatter around the world, mainly concentrating in China, Japan and USA. The key companies in sodium acetate market include Niacet, Nippon Synthetic Chemical, Shanxi Zhaoyi Chemical, Zhongwang, Shanxi fanrongfu Chemical, Wuxi Yangshan Biochemical, Runhong, Tongyuan Chemical, and Hangzhou Keyu.

Sodium acetate is widely used in industrial production, food industry and others. In 2014, sodium acetate for industrial consumption and food consumption occupied more than 92% of total amount. The expansion of the application in water treatment industry is driving the market growth. Therefore, increasing demand for sodium acetate in industrial consumption and food consumption is expected to support the growth of this market over forecast period. Sodium acetate industry will usher in a stable growth space.

