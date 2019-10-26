Global Sodium Acetate Trihydrate and Sodium Acetate Anhydrous Production Market Share, Revenue, Market Size and Average Price by Manufacturers Shared in a Latest Research Report

The "Sodium Acetate Trihydrate and Sodium Acetate Anhydrous Market" report provides detailed information about key market dynamics such as detailed coverage, key trends, opportunities, historical and forecast market information, demand, application details, company shares and detailed information about Sodium Acetate Trihydrate and Sodium Acetate Anhydrous market structure.

Stakeholders, investors, industry experts, as well as business researchers can influence the information and statistics offered in the market research report.

About Sodium Acetate Trihydrate and Sodium Acetate Anhydrous Market Report: Sodium acetate, also known as sodium ethanoate, can be synthesized by reacting acetic acid with sodium carbonate or sodium hydroxide. Sodium acetate trihydrate is a granular, crystalline powder with acetic odor, while sodium acetate anhydrous is a granular, hygroscopic powder. Sodium acetate trihydrate and sodium acetate anhydrous have been approved by the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) as Generally Regarded As Safe (GRAS) compounds.

Top manufacturers/players: Allan Chemical, CABB, Changshu Nanhu Chemical, Fujian Fukang Pharmaceutical, Karn Chem Corporation

Sodium Acetate Trihydrate and Sodium Acetate Anhydrous Market Segment by Regions-

USA

EU

Japan

China and Others.

Sodium Acetate Trihydrate and Sodium Acetate Anhydrous Market Segment by Type:

Food Grade

Industrial Grade Sodium Acetate Trihydrate and Sodium Acetate Anhydrous Market Segment by Applications:

Leather & textiles

Food

Medical & Pharmaceuticals