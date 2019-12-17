Global Sodium Aluminate Market 2019 Size, Research Report Forecast to 2024

About Sodium Aluminate:

Sodium aluminate is a kind of inorganic compound and an important chemical commodity. The existing forms include solid and liquid. Sodium aluminate has broad range of uses. Major applications include use in water and wastewater treatment applications, in papermaking, surface treatment in titanium dioxide manufacturing applications, as a raw material in zeolite and catalyst manufacturing, and as additives in cement and concrete, etc.

Top Key Players of Sodium Aluminate Market:

Kemira

GEO

Usalco

Lier Chemical

Tongjie Chemical

Hangzhou Yunhe

Holland Company

Nordisk Aluminat

Carus Group

GAC Chemical

Coogee Chemicals

ICL Performance Products

Alumina

Solid Sodium Aluminate

Liquid Sodium Aluminate Major Applications covered in the Sodium Aluminate Market report are:

Paper Industry

Water Treatment

Cement Additives

Titanium Dioxide Industry Scope of Sodium Aluminate Market:

The technical barriers of sodium aluminate are relatively low, resulting in low level concentration degree. The manufacturing bases scatter around the world, mainly concentrating in China, Finland and USA. The key companies in sodium aluminate market include Kemira, GEO, Usalco, Lier Chemical, Tongjie Chemical, Hangzhou Yunhe, Holland Company, Nordisk Aluminat, and Carus Group.

Sodium aluminate is widely used in water and wastewater treatment industry within the scope of the globe, rapidly spread of paper making industry, cement, concrete and titanium dioxide industry, and many others. In 2015ï¼sodium aluminate for water treatment and papermaking application occupied more than 52% of total amount. The expansion of the application in water and wastewater treatment industry and other industrial consumption is driving the market growth, and resulting in supporting the growth of this market over forecast period. Sodium aluminate industry will usher in a stable growth space.

