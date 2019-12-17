 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Sodium Aluminate Market 2019 Size, Research Report Forecast to 2024

By Joann Wilson on December 17, 2019

Sodium Aluminate

GlobalSodium Aluminate Market 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Sodium Aluminate market size.

About Sodium Aluminate:

Sodium aluminate is a kind of inorganic compound and an important chemical commodity. The existing forms include solid and liquid. Sodium aluminate has broad range of uses. Major applications include use in water and wastewater treatment applications, in papermaking, surface treatment in titanium dioxide manufacturing applications, as a raw material in zeolite and catalyst manufacturing, and as additives in cement and concrete, etc.

Top Key Players of Sodium Aluminate Market:

  • Kemira
  • GEO
  • Usalco
  • Lier Chemical
  • Tongjie Chemical
  • Hangzhou Yunhe
  • Holland Company
  • Nordisk Aluminat
  • Carus Group
  • GAC Chemical
  • Coogee Chemicals
  • ICL Performance Products
  • Alumina
  • Dequachim

    Major Types covered in the Sodium Aluminate Market report are:

  • Solid Sodium Aluminate
  • Liquid Sodium Aluminate

    Major Applications covered in the Sodium Aluminate Market report are:

  • Paper Industry
  • Water Treatment
  • Cement Additives
  • Titanium Dioxide Industry

    Scope of Sodium Aluminate Market:

  • The technical barriers of sodium aluminate are relatively low, resulting in low level concentration degree. The manufacturing bases scatter around the world, mainly concentrating in China, Finland and USA. The key companies in sodium aluminate market include Kemira, GEO, Usalco, Lier Chemical, Tongjie Chemical, Hangzhou Yunhe, Holland Company, Nordisk Aluminat, and Carus Group.
  • Sodium aluminate is widely used in water and wastewater treatment industry within the scope of the globe, rapidly spread of paper making industry, cement, concrete and titanium dioxide industry, and many others. In 2015ï¼sodium aluminate for water treatment and papermaking application occupied more than 52% of total amount. The expansion of the application in water and wastewater treatment industry and other industrial consumption is driving the market growth, and resulting in supporting the growth of this market over forecast period. Sodium aluminate industry will usher in a stable growth space.
  • The worldwide market for Sodium Aluminate is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Sodium Aluminate in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    No. of Sodium Aluminate Market Report pages: 118  

