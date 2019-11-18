Global Sodium Aluminate Market Analysis, Dynamics, Forecast and Supply Demand 2020-2024

Summary

Sodium aluminate is a kind of inorganic compound and an important chemical commodity. The existing forms include solid and liquid. Sodium aluminate has broad range of uses. Major applications include use in water and wastewater treatment applications, in papermaking, surface treatment in titanium dioxide manufacturing applications, as a raw material in zeolite and catalyst manufacturing, and as additives in cement and concrete, etc.

And in this report, we analyze global market from 5 geographies: Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia], Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland], North America[United States, Canada, Mexico], Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa], South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru].

Kemira

GEO

Usalco

Lier Chemical

Tongjie Chemical

Hangzhou Yunhe

Holland Company

Nordisk Aluminat

Carus Group

GAC Chemical

Coogee Chemicals

ICL Performance Products

Alumina

Dequachim Sodium Aluminate Market Segmentation Market by Type

Liquid(Na2Al2O4<38%)

Liquid(38%â¤Na2Al2O4<45%)

Liquid(Na2Al2O4â¥45%)

Solid Form Market by Application

Paper Industry

Water Treatment

Cement Additives

Titanium Dioxide Industry

Others

By Region

Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]

North America[United States, Canada, Mexico]

Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa]