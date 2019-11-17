Global Sodium Borohydride Market 2020 Analysis, Growth, Size, Share, Trends, Forecast, Supply Demand and Sales to 2024

Summary

Sodium Borohydride, also known as sodium tetrahydridoborate, is a white solid, usually encountered as a powder, widely used as a reducing agent in various industries like pharmaceuticals, pulp & paper, metal recovery, textiles, organic chemical purification and others.The Molecular Formula of Sodium Borohydride is H4BNa, while the CAS number of Sodium Borohydride is 16940-66-2.

And in this report, we analyze global market from 5 geographies: Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia], Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland], North America[United States, Canada, Mexico], Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa], South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru].

Vertellus

Kemira

Guobang Pharmaceutical

MC

Huachang

Nantong Hongzi

JSC Aviabor Sodium Borohydride Market Segmentation Market by Application

Pulp & Paper

Pharmaceuticals

Metal Reduction

Fuel Cell

Others

Market by Type

Powder Type

Solution Type

Granules Type

Pellets Type By Region

Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]

North America[United States, Canada, Mexico]

Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa]