Global Sodium Chlorate Market 2019 Driving Factors, Industry Analysis, Investment Feasibility and Trends, Outlook -2023

By Joann Wilson on November 2, 2019

Sodium

Global “Sodium Chlorate Market”2024 Research Report provide in-depth study of the present state of the Industry. Initially, the report shows a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, types and industry chain structure. The Sodium Chlorate Market study is provided for the worldwide market including growth history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions’ development status.

Sodium chlorate is an inorganic compound with the chemical formula NaClO3. It is a white crystalline powder that is readily soluble in water. It is hygroscopic. It decomposes above 250 °C to release oxygen and leave sodium chloride. Sodium chlorate has a high oxidizing potential and functions as a powerful oxidizing agent. An example of this type of reaction would be the production of chlorine dioxide.
At present, in developed countries, the Sodium Chlorate industry is generally at a more advanced level. The world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in North America. The top three manufacturers are AkzoNobel Eka, Kemira and ERCO, respectively with global sales market share of 24.08%, 15.02% and 17.43% in 2015. Other key manufacturers include CANEXUS, Tronox, Chemtrade, Arkema and Ercros etc. The key manufacturers in China include China First Chemical Holdings, Inner Mongolia Lantai Industrial, CHG, Lianyungang Xingang Chemical, Sanxiang Electrochemical etc.
In consumption market, the growth rate of global consumption is smooth relatively. North America and Europe are still the mainly consumption regions due to the huge downstream applications.
Sodium chlorate can be widely used in many industries. Survey results showed that 91.02% of the Sodium chlorate market is pulp & paper industry, 3.22% is water treatment, 3.05% is chemical raw materials and 2.71% divided among other industries in 2015. With the development of economy, these industries will need more sodium chlorate. So, Sodium chlorate has a huge market potential in the future.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

  • AkzoNobel Eka
  • Kemira
  • ERCO
  • CANEXUS
  • Tronox
  • Chemtrade
  • Arkema
  • Ercros
  • China First Chemical Holdings
  • Inner Mongolia Lantai Industrial
  • CHG
  • Lianyungang Xingang Chemical
  • Sanxiang Electrochemical

    Sodium Chlorate Market by Types

  • NaClO3 Purity ?99.5%
  • NaClO3 Purity?99.5%

    Sodium Chlorate Market by Applications

  • Pulp & Paper Industry
  • Water treatment
  • Chemical raw materials
  • Others

    This report also splits the market by region:

    • United States
    • Canada
    • Mexico
    • Brazil
    • APAC
    • China
    • Japan
    • Korea
    • ………………

    Table of Content (TOC) Global Sodium Chlorate Market Growth 2019-2024

    1 Scope of the Report

    1.1 Market Introduction

    1.2 Research Objectives

    1.3 Years Considered

    1.4 Market Research Methodology

    1.5 Economic Indicators

    1.6 Currency Considered

    2 Executive Summary

    2.1 World Market Overview

    2.2 Sodium Chlorate Segment by Type

    2.3 Sodium Chlorate Consumption by Type

    2.4 Sodium Chlorate Segment by Application

    2.5 Sodium Chlorate Consumption by Application

    3 Global Sodium Chlorate by Players

    3.1 Global Sodium Chlorate Sales Market Share by Players

    3.2 Global Sodium Chlorate Revenue Market Share by Players

    3.4 Global Sodium Chlorate Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players

    3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

    …………………And Continue

