Global Sodium Chlorate Market 2020 In-Depth Analysis of the Segmentation Which Comprises Product Type, Business Strategies, Development Factors and Forecast 2026

Global Sodium Chlorate Market

Sodium chlorate is an inorganic compound. The Sodium Chlorate Market study is provided for the worldwide market including growth history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions development status.

Sodium chlorate is an inorganic compound with the chemical formula NaClO3. It is a white crystalline powder that is readily soluble in water. It is hygroscopic. It decomposes above 250 Â°C to release oxygen and leave sodium chloride. Sodium chlorate has a high oxidizing potential and functions as a powerful oxidizing agent. An example of this type of reaction would be the production of chlorine dioxide.

At present, in developed countries, the Sodium Chlorate industry is generally at a more advanced level. The worlds large enterprises are mainly concentrated in North America. The top three manufacturers are AkzoNobel Eka, Kemira and ERCO, respectively with global sales market share of 24.08%, 15.02% and 17.43% in 2015. Other key manufacturers include CANEXUS, Tronox, Chemtrade, Arkema and Ercros etc. The key manufacturers in China include China First Chemical Holdings, Inner Mongolia Lantai Industrial, CHG, Lianyungang Xingang Chemical, Sanxiang Electrochemical etc.

In consumption market, the growth rate of global consumption is smooth relatively. North America and Europe are still the mainly consumption regions due to the huge downstream applications.

Sodium chlorate can be widely used in many industries. Survey results showed that 91.02% of the Sodium chlorate market is pulp & paper industry, 3.22% is water treatment, 3.05% is chemical raw materials and 2.71% divided among other industries in 2015. With the development of economy, these industries will need more sodium chlorate. So, Sodium chlorate has a huge market potential in the future.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

AkzoNobel Eka

Kemira

ERCO

CANEXUS

Tronox

Chemtrade

Arkema

Ercros

China First Chemical Holdings

Inner Mongolia Lantai Industrial

CHG

Lianyungang Xingang Chemical

Sodium Chlorate Market by Types

NaClO3 Purity â¥99.5%

Sodium Chlorate Market by Applications

Pulp & Paper Industry

Water treatment

Chemical raw materials