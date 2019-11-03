Global Sodium Hypophosphite Market Forecast Including Growth Factors, by Types and Application by Regional Geography 2019

Global “Sodium Hypophosphite Market” report presents a complete overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of market, by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.
Sodium hypophosphite (NaPO2H2, also known as sodium phosphinate) is the sodium salt of hypophosphorous acid and is often encountered as the monohydrate, NaPO2H2·H2O. It is a solid at room temperature, appearing as odorless white crystals. It is soluble in water, and easily absorbs moisture from the air.
The Sodium Hypophosphite is easy to be influenced by raw materials, esprecially Yellow Phosphorus. So, the price of Sodium Hypophosphite has been in a state of fluctuation.
The market is not only influenced by the price, but also influenced by the product performance. The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant products types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market.
Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is slightly, investor are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field.
