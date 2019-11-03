Global Sodium Hypophosphite Market Forecast Including Growth Factors, by Types and Application by Regional Geography 2019

Global "Sodium Hypophosphite Market" report presents a complete overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of market, by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Sodium hypophosphite (NaPO2H2, also known as sodium phosphinate) is the sodium salt of hypophosphorous acid and is often encountered as the monohydrate, NaPO2H2·H2O. It is a solid at room temperature, appearing as odorless white crystals. It is soluble in water, and easily absorbs moisture from the air.

The Sodium Hypophosphite is easy to be influenced by raw materials, esprecially Yellow Phosphorus. So, the price of Sodium Hypophosphite has been in a state of fluctuation.

The market is not only influenced by the price, but also influenced by the product performance. The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant products types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is slightly, investor are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors/Manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Hubei Xingfa Chemicals Group Co.

Ltd.

Solvay

Changshu New-Tech Chemicals Co.

Ltd.

Jiangxi Fuerxin Pharmaceutical & Chemical Co.

Ltd.

Jiangsu Kangxiang Industrial Group Co.

Ltd.

Zhejiang Zengxin Chemistry Co.

Ltd

Hubei Lianxing Chemical Co.

Ltd.

Febex SA (Arkema) Sodium Hypophosphite Market by Types

Electronic Grade

Industrial Grade Sodium Hypophosphite Market by Applications

Electronics Industry

Chemica & Pharmaceutics Industry