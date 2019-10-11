 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Sodium Lauroyl Isethionate Market Size 2019  Industry Growth Rate Analysis, Share, Market Price, Revenue, and Forecast to 2025

By Joann Wilson on October 11, 2019

Sodium

GlobalSodium Lauroyl Isethionate Market report provides a basic outline of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Sodium Lauroyl Isethionate market analysis is provided for the global market including growth history, competitive background analysis, and major regions’ development status.

Major key players are given in the report are:

  • BASF
  • McKinley Resources Inc
  • Innospec Performance Chemicals
  • Henan Surface Chemical
  • Galaxy Surfactants
  • Taiwan NJC CORPORATION
  • JEEN International Corporation
  • JILIN AEGIS CHEMICAL
  • KIYU New Material

    About Sodium Lauroyl Isethionate Market:

  • Sodium lauroyl isethionate (SLI) is a mild surfactant used in various personal care applications. Sodium lauroyl isethionate exhibits excellent detergency properties. It is also used as a cleansing agent in several applications such as shampoos, facial care products, body washes, and toothpastes. However, it can be harmful to the skin and can cause irritation when used in higher concentrations or quantities above the standard limits. Sodium lauroyl isethionate is formulated by using fatty acids combined with isethionic acid. Isethionic acid is derived from sodium bisulfite and aqueous solution of ethylene oxide. However, ethylene oxide is a carcinogenic substance. This may act as a restraining factor for the market.
  • In 2019, the market size of Sodium Lauroyl Isethionate is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.
  • In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Sodium Lauroyl Isethionate. This report studies the global market size of Sodium Lauroyl Isethionate, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).
  • This study presents the Sodium Lauroyl Isethionate production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
  • For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

    Global Sodium Lauroyl Isethionate Market Report Segment by Types:

  • Chips/Flakes
  • Powders
  • Granules

    Global Sodium Lauroyl Isethionate Market Report Segmented by Application:

  • Hair Care
  • Skin Care
  • Others

    What our report offers:

    • Sodium Lauroyl Isethionate market report share assessments for the regional and country level segments.
    • To identify analysis of the top industry players by types and applications.
    • To analyze the market trends, drivers, constraints, opportunities, threats and challenges of Sodium Lauroyl Isethionate market.
    • To share the key vender’s data by sales, revenue and growth rate of Sodium Lauroyl Isethionate market.
    • Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations.
    • To share company profile with detailed strategies, financials and recent developments.
    • Provide research methodology and market size estimation of Sodium Lauroyl Isethionate market.

    To end with, in Sodium Lauroyl Isethionate Market report the feasibility of new investment projects is measured, and overall research conclusions are offered. At the end Sodium Lauroyl Isethionate report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

    Geographical Segmentation:

    Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Sodium Lauroyl Isethionate in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

    • North America
    • Europe
    • Asia-Pacific
    • South America
    • Middle East and Africa

    Detailed TOC of Sodium Lauroyl Isethionate Market Report 2019-2025:

    1 Study Coverage

    1.1 Sodium Lauroyl Isethionate Product

    1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

    1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

    1.4 Market by Type

    1.5 Market by Application

    2 Executive Summary

    2.1 Global Sodium Lauroyl Isethionate Market Size

    2.2 Sodium Lauroyl Isethionate Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

    2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

    2.4 Key Trends for Sodium Lauroyl Isethionate Markets & Products

    3 Market Size by Manufacturers

    3.1 Sodium Lauroyl Isethionate Production by Manufacturers

    3.2 Sodium Lauroyl Isethionate Revenue by Manufacturers

    3.3 Sodium Lauroyl Isethionate Price by Manufacturers

    3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

    4 Sodium Lauroyl Isethionate Production by Regions

    4.1 North America

    4.2 Europe

    4.3 China

    4.4 Southeast Asia

    4.5 India

    5 Breakdown Data by Type and Applications

    5.1 Global Sodium Lauroyl Isethionate Market Size by Type

    5.2 Global Market Size by Applications

    6 Market Size by Type

    6.1 Global Sodium Lauroyl Isethionate Production by Type

    6.2 Global Sodium Lauroyl Isethionate Revenue by Type

    6.3 Sodium Lauroyl Isethionate Price by Type

    7 Market Size by Application

    7.1 Overview

    7.2 Global Sodium Lauroyl Isethionate Breakdown Data by Application

    Continued……

