Global Sodium Lauroyl Isethionate Market Size 2019  Industry Growth Rate Analysis, Share, Market Price, Revenue, and Forecast to 2025

BASF

McKinley Resources Inc

Innospec Performance Chemicals

Henan Surface Chemical

Galaxy Surfactants

Taiwan NJC CORPORATION

JEEN International Corporation

JILIN AEGIS CHEMICAL

About Sodium Lauroyl Isethionate Market:

Sodium lauroyl isethionate (SLI) is a mild surfactant used in various personal care applications. Sodium lauroyl isethionate exhibits excellent detergency properties. It is also used as a cleansing agent in several applications such as shampoos, facial care products, body washes, and toothpastes. However, it can be harmful to the skin and can cause irritation when used in higher concentrations or quantities above the standard limits. Sodium lauroyl isethionate is formulated by using fatty acids combined with isethionic acid. Isethionic acid is derived from sodium bisulfite and aqueous solution of ethylene oxide. However, ethylene oxide is a carcinogenic substance. This may act as a restraining factor for the market.

Chips/Flakes

Powders

Hair Care

Skin Care