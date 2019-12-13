Global Sodium Metabisulfite Market Size 2019 by Channels, Downstream Buyers, Industry Chain, and Forecast to 2024

About Sodium Metabisulfite:

Sodium Metabisulfite (SMBS) is a sodium salt, white/creamy in color, and dissolvable in water. The chemical formula for it is Na2S2O5, an inorganic compound made up of sodium, sulfur, and oxygen, and used in many industries such as food, textile, mining, water treatment, and paper.

Top Key Players of Sodium Metabisulfite Market:

Esseco

INEOS calabrian

BASF

Jiading Malu Chemical

Metabisulphite Nusantara

Kailong Chemical Technolog

Tian Chuang Chemical

Huizhong Chemical Industry

Yinqiao Technology

Major Types covered in the Sodium Metabisulfite Market report are:

Food Grade

Industrial Grade

Photo Grade Major Applications covered in the Sodium Metabisulfite Market report are:

Water Treatment

Pulp & Paper Industry

Textile Industry

Mining Industry

Food Industry

Photographic Industry Scope of Sodium Metabisulfite Market:

China is the main sodium metabisulfite manufacturing region. By the end of 2016, there are a lot of manufacturers in China and most of them are private company with small capacity. The industry has high dispersion. The price of sodium metabisulfite is affected directly by Sodium Carbonate and Sulfur. The prices of Sodium Carbonate and Sulfur increase sharply in the last few weeks.

In terms of volume, the global sodium metabisulfite production was 1975.7 K MT in 2016, and it is predicted to reach 3193.3 K MT in 2023. In 2016, the global Sodium Metabisulfite market is led by China, capturing about 37.54% of global Sodium Metabisulfite production. Europe is the second-largest region-wise market with 24.82% global production share.

At present, the major manufacturers of Sodium Metabisulfite are Solvay, INEOS Calabrian, Esseco, Kailong Chemical Technology, BASF, Metabisulphite Nusantara, ÅiÅecam, Jiading Malu Chemical, Tian Chuang Chemical and Huizhong Chemical Industry.

In application, Sodium Metabisulfite downstream is wide and recently Sodium Metabisulfite has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Water Treatment, Pulp & Paper Industry, Textile Industry, Mining Industry, Construction Industry, Food Industry and others.

The worldwide market for Sodium Metabisulfite is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.1% over the next five years, will reach 860 million US$ in 2024, from 680 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.