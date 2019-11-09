Global Sodium N-Cocoyl Glycinate Market Dynamics, Comprehensive Analysis, Business Growth, Prospects and Opportunities 2019-2023

Sodium N-Cocoyl Glycinate is a kind of amino acid-based surfactant. Itâs widely used in personal care. Generally it is classified as skin conditioning hair conditioning cleansing.

Sodium n-cocoyl glycinate market mainly concentrates in Europe, Japan and China; the three areas take up of about 83.98% of the global market, while China shared is about 42.38% in 2016, followed by the Japan.

At present, sodium n-cocoyl glycinate is still a new product compared with traditional surfactants. Application areas are relatively small, while many alternatives and competitive goods, so the market has not been good enough. There has been a period of rapid development in the past few years, but in recent years, the global economy has been developing slowly, especially in Europe and the USA. Lead to the downstream industry is not good enough. Lead to slow development of this product.

Ajinomoto

Clariant

Sino Lion

Miwon

Galaxy

Solvay

Tinci

DELTA

Sodium N-Cocoyl Glycinate Solution

Shower Gel

Facial Cleaner

Shampoo