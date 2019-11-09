 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Sodium N-Cocoyl Glycinate Market Dynamics, Comprehensive Analysis, Business Growth, Prospects and Opportunities 2019-2023

By Joann Wilson on November 9, 2019

Sodium N-Cocoyl Glycinate

The report outlines the competitive framework of the "Sodium N-Cocoyl Glycinate Market" industry detailing the SWOT analysis and market share dominance of the prominent players.

Sodium N-Cocoyl Glycinate is a kind of amino acid-based surfactant. Itâs widely used in personal care. Generally it is classified as skin conditioning hair conditioning cleansing.
Sodium n-cocoyl glycinate market mainly concentrates in Europe, Japan and China; the three areas take up of about 83.98% of the global market, while China shared is about 42.38% in 2016, followed by the Japan.
At present, sodium n-cocoyl glycinate is still a new product compared with traditional surfactants. Application areas are relatively small, while many alternatives and competitive goods, so the market has not been good enough. There has been a period of rapid development in the past few years, but in recent years, the global economy has been developing slowly, especially in Europe and the USA. Lead to the downstream industry is not good enough. Lead to slow development of this product.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

  • Ajinomoto
  • Clariant
  • Sino Lion
  • Miwon
  • Galaxy
  • Solvay
  • Tinci
  • DELTA
  • Bafeorii Chem

    Sodium N-Cocoyl Glycinate Market by Types

  • Sodium N-Cocoyl Glycinate Solution
  • Sodium N-Cocoyl Glycinate Powder

    Sodium N-Cocoyl Glycinate Market by Applications

  • Shower Gel
  • Facial Cleaner
  • Shampoo
  • Other

    This report also splits the market by region:

    • United States
    • Canada
    • Mexico
    • Brazil
    • APAC
    • China
    • Japan
    • Korea
    • ………………

