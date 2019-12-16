Global Sodium Nitrate Market Size 2019 by Channels, Downstream Buyers, Industry Chain, and Forecast to 2024

About Sodium Nitrate:

This report studies the sodium nitrate market.Sodium nitrate occurs as colorless crystals or as a white crystalline powder. It is odorless and has a slightly salty taste.

Top Key Players of Sodium Nitrate Market:

SQM

Shandong Haihua

Cosayach

Jianfeng Group

Sinkiang Nitrate Minerals

Linyi Luguang

Qinghai Yanhu

Shandong Xinhao

Haiye Chemical

Deepak Nitrite

ACF Nitratos

BASF

Uralchem

Major Types covered in the Sodium Nitrate Market report are:

Sodium Nitrate Crystal

Industrial Sodium Nitrate Major Applications covered in the Sodium Nitrate Market report are:

Glass

Explosives

Agricultural

Chemical Industry

Other Scope of Sodium Nitrate Market:

Sodium nitrate is mainly consumed in glass, explosives, agricultural, chemical industry and others. Glass is the largest application field, which took about 47.42% in 2017. Explosive is also an important application of sodium nitrate which is mainly used in South America. Sodium nitrate is also widely consumed in agricultural industry in Europe and USA.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Sodium Nitrate.

The worldwide market for Sodium Nitrate is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.5% over the next five years, will reach 450 million US$ in 2024, from 360 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.