Global Sodium Persulfate Market 2019-2025 | Top Companies, Industry Status, Development and Forecast till 2025

Global Sodium Persulfate Market 2019-2025

Global "Sodium Persulfate Market" report 2019

About Sodium Persulfate Market:

Sodium persulfate is an inorganic compound and is the sodium salt of persulfate which is also known as peroxydisulfate.

The growth in the demand for the personal care products in expected to be a major demand driver for the global sodium persulfate market.

The growth in the demand for the personal care products in expected to be a major demand driver for the global sodium persulfate market.

This report studies the global market size of Sodium Persulfate, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Sodium Persulfate production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications.

Global Sodium Persulfate Market Covers the Manufacturers:

VR Persulfates

Peroxy Chem

ABC Chemicals

Geo-Cleanse International

Sigma-Aldrich

Ryoko Chemical

Stars chemical

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Sodium Persulfate Powder

Sodium Persulfate Market Report Segmented by Application:

Cosmetics

Printed Circuit Boards

Textiles

Water Treatment

Polymerization

Chemical Synthesis

Disinfectant