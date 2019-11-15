 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Soft Drinks Market Size 2019-2024: Trends, Segmentations, Market Growth and Competitive Landscape

By Joann Wilson on November 15, 2019

Soft Drinks

Global “Soft Drinks Marketoffers comprehensive analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the Soft Drinks in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Soft Drinks Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

  • Coca-Cola
  • PepsiCo
  • Nestle
  • Suntory
  • Danone
  • Dr Pepper Snapple
  • Red Bull
  • Asahi Soft Drinks
  • Kirin
  • Otsuka Holdings
  • Unilever Group
  • Arizona Beverage
  • B Natural
  • POM Wonderful
  • Highland Spring
  • Ito En
  • Britvic
  • Innocent Drinks
  • A.G. Barr
  • Rasna
  • Parle Agro
  • Bisleri International
  • Bottlegreen Drinks
  • Epicurex
  • F&N Foods
  • Ting Hsin International Group
  • Hangzhou Wahaha Group
  • Nongfu Spring
  • Uni-President Enterprises
  • Jiaduobao Group

    The report provides a basic overview of the Soft Drinks industry including definitions, classifications, Applications and industry chain structure. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2019 through 2024. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

    Soft Drinks Market Types:

  • Carbonates
  • Dilutables
  • Bottled Water
  • Fruit Juice
  • Still & Juice Drinks

    Soft Drinks Market Applications:

  • Supermarket
  • Convenience Store
  • Online Stores
  • Others

    Finally, the Soft Drinks market report gives detail insight of sales channel, distributors, traders and dealers, sales channel, direct marketing, indirect marketing, marketing channel future trend, distributors, traders and dealers, research findings and conclusion, appendix, methodology, analyst introduction, data source.

    In a word, the Soft Drinks market report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

    Scope of Report:

  • The global soft drink industrys top four producers are estimated to account for 39.10% of industry capacity in 2015 with production facilities located around the world. Although not every country is exclusively dominated by multinational companies, these companies tend to dominate the markets in many countries, meaning that they also often directly control the bottling and distribution of their product. Correspondingly, they also have a great influence over most, if not all of the value chain through their superior bargaining power.
  • The biggest global soft drinks companies in the world are the Coca-Cola Company, PepsiCo, Ting Hsin International Group and Jiaduobao Group.
  • Once bottled, soft drinks may be distributed through a variety of different channels before making it into the hands of the final consumer. While a portion of the soft drinks are sent from the bottler to distributors, who serve as middlemen facilitating further distribution and warehousing, the majority of soft drinks are sold directly to merchants.
  • The worldwide market for Soft Drinks is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Soft Drinks in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    No.of Pages: 138

    1 Soft Drinks Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Soft Drinks by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Soft Drinks Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Soft Drinks Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Soft Drinks Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Soft Drinks Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Soft Drinks Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Soft Drinks Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Soft Drinks Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Soft Drinks Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

