Global Soft Gelatin Capsules Market Dynamics, Comprehensive Analysis, Business Growth, Prospects and Opportunities 2019-2023

Soft Gelatin Capsules are a type of capsules with a solid outer shell and inner surrounding a liquid or semi-solid (inner fill) active ingredient that can be incorporated into the outer shell, the inner fill, or both.

Soft Gelatin Capsules are a type of capsules with a solid outer shell and inner surrounding a liquid or semi-solid (inner fill) active ingredient that can be incorporated into the outer shell, the inner fill, or both.

The Soft Gelatin Capsules industry concentration is high; there are more than one hundreds manufacturers in the world, and high-end products mainly from U.S. and Western European. In the world wide, giant manufactures mainly distribute in American and Europe. In order to meet the strong increasing market demand.

The key consumption markets locate at developed countries. The United States takes the market share of 31%, followed by EU with 27%. Chinaâs consumption market has a quicker growing speed of 17% in 2015.

We tend to believe this industry becomes more and more mature, and the consumption increasing rate will show a smooth curve.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Catalent

Aenova

NBTY

Procaps

Patheon Inc

IVC

EuroCaps

Captek

Strides Arcolab

Capsugel

Soft Gel Technologies

Amway

Sirio Pharma

Baihe Biotech

Ziguang Group

Shineway

Donghai Pharm

By-Health

Yuwang Group

Guangdong Yichao Soft Gelatin Capsules Market by Types

Gelatin Type

Non-animal Type Soft Gelatin Capsules Market by Applications

Pharmaceutical

Health Supplements