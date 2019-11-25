Global Sol-Gel Coatings Market Report 2019 Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2024

Global “Sol-Gel Coatings Market” report contribute in analysing the growth factors in upcoming years. This report provides market overview which includes product category, applications, manufactures. This research report delivers region and country level analysis.

The Sol-Gel Coatings Market Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyse the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis. The key stakeholders included in the reports are keyword distributors/traders/wholesalers, subcomponent manufacturers, industry association and downstream vendors

About of Sol-Gel Coatings:

A sol is a dispersion of the solid particles (~ 0.1-1 Î¼m) in a liquid where only the Brownian motions suspend the particles. A gel is a state where both liquid and solid are dispersed in each other, which presents a solid network containing liquid components. The sol-gel coating process usually consists of 4 steps:(1) The desired colloidal particles once dispersed in a liquid to form a sol.(2) The deposition of sol solution produces the coatings on the substrates by spraying, dipping or spinning.(3) The particles in sol are polymerized through the removal of the stabilizing components and produce a gel in a state of a continuous network.(4) The final heat treatments pyrolyze the remaining organic or inorganic components and form an amorphous or crystalline coating.

The Market Report is geographically segmented into United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

The large downstream demand for Sol-gel Coating has been and still remains fairly stable. Production of Sol-gel Coating increased from 59611 K Gal in 2012 to 88738 K Gal in 2016 globally.

North America, Europe and China rank top three in terms of production volume of Sol-gel Coating, consists of, 24.37%, 23.23% and 17.12% of the global market respectively in 2016.

3M ranks the first in terms of revenue share in global market of Sol-gel Coating, occupies 10.12% of the global market share in 2016; While, Dow Chemical, with a market share of 9.27%, comes the second; The third is Solvay, which occupies 8.47% of the global market in the same year. All the other manufacturers which are not included in the report together consist of approximately 25.68% of the global market in 2016.

The worldwide market for Sol-Gel Coatings is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.9% over the next five years, will reach 12800 million US$ in 2024, from 11400 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.