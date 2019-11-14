 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Solar Batteries Market Growth Analysis 2019 to Share Key Aspects of the Industry with the details of Influence Factors Forecast to 2025

By Joann Wilson on November 14, 2019

Solar Batteries

The Global “Solar Batteries Market” report 2019 provides complete market estimation of market overview, SWOT analysis, strategies and market revenue during the forecast period. The Solar Batteries market report has been segmented based on types, applications, component and regions. The research process involved various factors, competitive analysis, present and historical data, upcoming trends and technologies.

About Solar Batteries Market:

  • A solar battery, or photovoltaic cell, is an electrical device that converts the energy of light directly into electricity by the photovoltaic effect.
  • According to this market study, the Li-ion segment will account for the major shares and dominate this industry by the end of the forecast period. Li-ion batteries have high energy density and are commonly used in electronic devices such as laptops, smartphones, and tablets. Moreover, these batteries are highly efficient and provide an improved energy-to-density ratio, owing to which, there will be an increasing demand for Li-ion batteries to overcome power-interruptions. This in turn, will drive the growth of this market segment in the coming years.
  • This market study estimates that in terms of geographical regions, the Americas will be the major revenue contributor to the solar energy batteries market throughout the forecast period. This mainly attributed to the increased investments in smart solar and the growth in solar capacity and installations in the region. Analysts predict that North America will be the major contributor in this region, which will owe to the increasing support of the US government towards the installation of smart solar projects.
  • The global Solar Batteries market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

    • Top Key Manufacturers in Worldwide Solar Batteries Market Are:

  • East Penn Manufacturing(US)
  • Exide Technologies(US)
  • GS Yuasa(JP)
  • LG(Korea)
  • SAFT(France)
  • Samsung SDI(Korea)
  • User Solar Power
  • Photovoltaic Power Station
  • Transportation Field
  • Communication Field
  • Aerospace & Defense Field
  • Meteorological Field
  • Other

    • 23 Systems(US)

  • First Solar(US)
  • Bosch Solar Energy(GE)
  • Panasonic(JP)
  • Sanyo Solar(JP)
  • TSMC(Taiwan)
  • Yingli(CN)
  • Canadian Solar(Canada)
  • Alpha Technologies(US)
  • BAE Batterien(GE)
  • BYD(CN)
  • Manz(GE)
  • Sharp(JP)
  • Kyocera(JP)
  • Suniva(US)
  • Honda(JP)
  • Ascent Solar(US)
  • AUO(Taiwan)
  • EnerSys(US)
  • EverExceed Industrial(CN)
  • FIAMM(Italia)
  • Hoppecke Batterien(GE)

    • In this study, The Years Considered to Estimate the Market Size of Solar Batteries:

    • History Year: 2014 – 2018
    • Base Year: 2018
    • Estimated Year: 2019
    • Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

    Solar Batteries Market Report Segment by Types:

  • Li-Ion Solar Battery
  • Lead-Acid Solar Battery
  • Sodium-Based Solar Battery
  • Other

    • Solar Batteries Market Report Segmented by Application:

  • User Solar Power
  • Photovoltaic Power Station
  • Transportation Field
  • Communication Field
  • Aerospace & Defense Field
  • Meteorological Field
  • Other

    • Geographical Segmentation:

    Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of RAID Card in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)
    • South America (Brazil etc.)
    • Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

    Case Study of Global Solar Batteries Market Report is as Follows:

    • Breakdown and planning of Solar Batteries Market based on status, value and market size
    • To present the top Solar Batteries players, their company profiles, product portfolio, market share, and revenue analysis
    • Top regions of Solar Batteries, SWOT analysis, opportunities and threats to market development are explained
    • To examine the different application, product types, market value, and producing capacity
    • Flashlight the business potential, import-export status, production, and expenditure analysis
    • The mergers & properties, probability analysis, and analyst views and opinions are given
    • Market value, consumption forecast and volume forecast from 2019-2025
    • Solar Batteries industry chain structure, manufacturing base, raw material cost, and marketing channel analysis is covered
    • Presents strategic recommendations to the new Solar Batteries participants
    • Company profiles, strategies, mergers & acquisitions, financial status, and feasibility analysis are described

    Solar Batteries Market Report Contains Following Points in TOC:

    Chapter 1: Solar Batteries Market Product Overview, Market Segment, Size, Sales, Growth Rate, Price by Type

    Chapter 2: Global Solar Batteries Market Competition, Sales, Price, Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types, and Trends by Company

    Chapter 3: Solar Batteries Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors, Product Category, Applications and Specifications, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

    Chapter 4: Solar Batteries Market Status, Size, CAGR, Revenue, Price, Gross Margin and Outlook by Regions

    Chapter 5: Solar Batteries Market Sales, and Share Segment by Application/End Users

    Chapter 6: Global Solar Batteries Market Sales, Revenue, Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

    Chapter 7: Solar Batteries Upstream Raw Materials, Price, Key Suppliers, Cost Structure, Manufacturing Expenses, Industrial Chain Analysis

    Chapter 8: Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors

    Chapter 9: Research Findings and Conclusion

