Global Solar Charger Market 2019: Size, Development, Manufactures, Growth, Key Factors and Forecast- 2024

Global “Solar Charger Market” offers comprehensive analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the Solar Charger in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Solar Charger Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

Anker

GoalZero

Letsolar

RAVPower

ECEEN

Powertraveller

Solio

LittleSun

Voltaic Systems

YOLK

Solar Technology International

NOCO

Instapark

Xtorm

Allpowers Industrial International

Hanergy The report provides a basic overview of the Solar Charger industry including definitions, classifications, Applications and industry chain structure. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2019 through 2024. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Solar Charger Market Types:

Below 5 Wattage

5 Wattage to 10 Wattage

10 Wattage to 20 Wattage

Above 20 Wattage Solar Charger Market Applications:

Portable Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Other

The market for Solar Charger is highly fragmented with players such as Anker, GoalZero, Letsolar, RAVPower, ECEEN, Powertraveller, Solio, LittleSun, Voltaic Systems, YOLK, Solar Technology International, NOCO, Instapark, Xtorm, Allpowers Industrial International, Hanergy and so on.

The industry is expected to remain innovation-led, with frequent acquisitions and strategic alliances adopted as the key strategies by the players to increase their industry presence. Market stays in mature period with a clear concentration. There hardly to have obvious technology breakthrough except deeper system function integration. Meanwhile, optimize product mix and further develop value-added capabilities to maximize margins. Manufacturers can take advantage of this situation by reinforcing their production units and supply-chains to avoid any delay in production turn-around-times (TAT) and supply-lead-times.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. Even so, the market is intensely competitive .The study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.

The worldwide market for Solar Charger is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 26.8% over the next five years, will reach 4570 million US$ in 2024, from 1100 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.