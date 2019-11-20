 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Solar Charger Market 2019: Size, Development, Manufactures, Growth, Key Factors and Forecast- 2024

By Joann Wilson on November 20, 2019

Solar Charger

Global “Solar Charger Marketoffers comprehensive analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the Solar Charger in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Solar Charger Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

  • Anker
  • GoalZero
  • Letsolar
  • RAVPower
  • ECEEN
  • Powertraveller
  • Solio
  • LittleSun
  • Voltaic Systems
  • YOLK
  • Solar Technology International
  • NOCO
  • Instapark
  • Xtorm
  • Allpowers Industrial International
  • Hanergy

    The report provides a basic overview of the Solar Charger industry including definitions, classifications, Applications and industry chain structure. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2019 through 2024. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

    Solar Charger Market Types:

  • Below 5 Wattage
  • 5 Wattage to 10 Wattage
  • 10 Wattage to 20 Wattage
  • Above 20 Wattage

    Solar Charger Market Applications:

  • Portable Consumer Electronics
  • Automotive
  • Other

    Finally, the Solar Charger market report gives detail insight of sales channel, distributors, traders and dealers, sales channel, direct marketing, indirect marketing, marketing channel future trend, distributors, traders and dealers, research findings and conclusion, appendix, methodology, analyst introduction, data source.

    In a word, the Solar Charger market report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

    Scope of Report:

  • The market for Solar Charger is highly fragmented with players such as Anker, GoalZero, Letsolar, RAVPower, ECEEN, Powertraveller, Solio, LittleSun, Voltaic Systems, YOLK, Solar Technology International, NOCO, Instapark, Xtorm, Allpowers Industrial International, Hanergy and so on.
  • The industry is expected to remain innovation-led, with frequent acquisitions and strategic alliances adopted as the key strategies by the players to increase their industry presence. Market stays in mature period with a clear concentration. There hardly to have obvious technology breakthrough except deeper system function integration. Meanwhile, optimize product mix and further develop value-added capabilities to maximize margins. Manufacturers can take advantage of this situation by reinforcing their production units and supply-chains to avoid any delay in production turn-around-times (TAT) and supply-lead-times.
  • Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. Even so, the market is intensely competitive .The study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.
  • The worldwide market for Solar Charger is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 26.8% over the next five years, will reach 4570 million US$ in 2024, from 1100 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Solar Charger in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    No.of Pages: 138

    1 Solar Charger Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Solar Charger by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Solar Charger Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Solar Charger Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Solar Charger Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Solar Charger Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Solar Charger Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Solar Charger Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Solar Charger Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Solar Charger Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

