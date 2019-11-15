Global Solar Control Window Films Market Analysis, Dynamics, Forecast and Supply Demand 2020-2024

A conventional form of solar control window film consists of a substantially transparent flexible polymer substrate, some of which having a thin layer of reflective metal deposited thereon, for example, by vapor deposition or sputter deposition. The film is customarily affixed to the interior surface of a window by a substantially transparent layer of pressure sensitive adhesive. The adhesive customarily contains ultraviolet energy absorbers to protect from ultraviolet damage the contents of the room or space in which the window is located.

Eastman

3M

Saint Gobain

Madico

Johnson

Hanita

Haverkamp

Sekisui

Garware SunControl

Wintech

Erickson

KDX Solar Control Window Films Market Segmentation Market by Application

Commercial

Residential

Automotive

Others

Market by Type

Clear (non-reflective) solar control window film

Dyed (non-reflective) solar control window film

Vacuum coated (reflective) solar control window film By Region

Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]

North America[United States, Canada, Mexico]

Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa]